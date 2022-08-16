Dragon Ball and Fortnite have a limited-time event, giving you the chance to grab skins of your favorite characters from the Dragon Ball universe. You have the chance to grab one featuring Goku, Vegeta, Beerus, and Bulma from the in-game shop. While the event is happening, there are several challenges for you to complete. This guide covers what you need to know about how to complete the Dragon Ball Warmup quests in Fortnite.

All Dragon Ball Warmup quests in Fortnite

The Warmup quests for the Dragon Ball event are the first you can complete in the series. There are several in this category that you will want to complete if you want to reach the highest power level. These are all Warmup quests you can complete in Fortnite.

Each quest rewards you a small amount of Power Level, which is what you will be earning throughout the Dragon Ball event. As your Power Level rises, you unlock additional Dragon Ball cosmetics, allowing you to grab them all before the event disappears. Each series of quests also features a Dragon Ball. You need to collect all seven to unlock the Shenron glider. The Warmup quests also feature a Dragon Ball, but you must complete at least three of the challenges from this category to unlock it.

The Dragon Ball event in Fortnite ends on August 30.