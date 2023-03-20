How to get Shenhe Ascension materials in Genshin Impact

One of the best Support-centric units for Cryo teams in Genshin Impact is the Adeptus-raised Transcendent One, Shenhe. For instance, she makes the perfect Support pair with Kokomi in Ayaka’s Freeze Team comp, with Kazuha as the Sub-DPS. Whether you are planning to pull her for the first time or have kept her long dormant in your roster, knowing which Ascension Materials are required to level her is essential to get her up to speed with your World Level.

Which Ascension Materials are needed for Shenhe in Genshin Impact

Ascending Shenhe in Genshin Impact requires the following resources:

Shivada Jade from Cryo Bosses

Qingxin from Liyue

Nectar from Whopperflowers

Dragonheir’s False Fins

If you have cleared the Liyue storyline, you will likely be familiar with the first three materials. However, there might be long-time players who have never heard of Dragonheir’s False Fins. This is because this resource is dropped by a Normal Boss found in the palatial ruins below Inazuma, Enkanomiya.

How to get Dragonheir’s False Fins for Shenhe in Genshin Impact

Farming Dragonheir’s False Fins for Shenhe will require you to unlock the subregion of Enkanomiya in Genshin Impact. Similar to The Chasm of Liyue, Enkanomiya has an entirely separate map of its own. The Normal Boss that drops the fins is known as the Bathysmal Vishap Herd or the “Coral Defenders.”

You can access the boss fight by completing the entire World Questline initiated by talking to Tsuyuko, an Inazuman Shrine Maiden who can initially be encountered west of the Sangonomiya Shrine. Completing her quests all the way to unlocking the Bathysmal Vishap Herd will take around an hour and 45 minutes, so be prepared for a lengthy time investment.

How to get Shivada Jade for Shenhe in Genshin Impact

The best way to farm Shivada Jade for Shenhe in Genshin Impact is by repeatedly slaying the Cryo Regisvine, a Normal Boss located just south of the Temple of the World Domain in Mondstadt.

How to get Qingxin for Shenhe in Genshin Impact

There are multiple ways to get Qingxin for Shenhe. First, you can purchase the flower from Babak in Port Ormos, Sumeru, or from Herbalist Gui, who runs the Bubu Pharmacy in Liyue Harbor. Qingxin can also be grown in your Serenitea Pot using the Luxuriant Glebe farm plot.

The most efficient means of getting Qingxin is collecting it in the open-world region of Liyue, where the flower can be found in abundance in areas like The Chasm, North Minlin, and North Bishui Plain.

How to get Whopperflower Nectar for Shenhe in Genshin Impact

Finally, Shenhe’s Whopperflower Nectar is collected from Whopperflowers, an enemy in Genshin Impact that can be tracked on your map using your Adventurer Handbook. We also recommend those looking to save some time purchase Nectar from the Stardust Exchange.