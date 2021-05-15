How to have threesomes in BitLife

For the Get Around Challenge in BitLife, the various tasks require that you meet individuals from around the world in different countries, sleep with them, have children, and contract sexually transmitted diseases. It’s not the most appealing challenge, but it could be a walk in the park for some characters to complete. Some players may struggle with convincing their significant others to have threesomes with them, another task from the challenge.

The best way to convince your partner to engage in a threesome with you, and another person, is to ensure that they have a crazy meter. Whenever you’re about to choose a partner to start dating, you’ll see at the bottom that you’re able to see how crazy they are. The higher this meter, the more willing they are to do more explorative things, such as having a threesome.

With a high enough level, typically around 80%, your partner should agree to the threesome. The trick is to ensure the other character you’re also trying to have the threesome with has a similar, if not higher, crazy meter. It’s an easy method to make sure that it happens. For the Get Around Challenge, you only have to do this three times before completing the task. However, this works in all other methods, so you can expect to use this meter outside of the challenge.