The 10 Best Minecraft Seeds

One of the biggest draws to Minecraft is that every world is both infinite and unique. If you include the world generation options already available and world-building tools like MCEdit and the possibilities are completely limitless. One of the reasons that each world is completely unique is due to seeds. Seeds are values used by the game to generate a world. By default, Minecraft generates a random seed for each world, but you can also enter the seed manually. This lets you play on the worlds other people have found. Please note that seeds do not always generate the same way between versions of the game, and spawn points often differ slightly between players, even when using the same seed.

Here are ten great seeds for the Bedrock edition of Minecraft in no particular order. We have included some more basic information about seeds below for anyone interested. Please note that many of these images were taken using the Stay True resource pack.

Seed: 812064126

Screengrab via Minecraft Bedrock

This is a good seed for an easy ride. Some of the more valuable items available in the game can be found close to the spawn. The initial is near a huge desert biome interspersed with some savannas. You can find seven relatively large villages, and above ground shipwreck, and five desert temples all within a short distance of the initial spawn. There are also several ravines to mine and a few dungeons that can be easily turned into mob farms. There are around 40 chests that can be looted within the first 30 minutes or so of play on the map, and all of them have good loot inside. This trend of frequent lootable areas continues in the surrounding biomes, but they seem to thin out the further you get from the initial spawn.

Seed: -1296425507

Screengrab via Minecraft Bedrock

With this seed you end up spawning right next to a nice flower forest with a village and an incomplete nether portal dead ahead. This is an easy starter seed with several resources right biomes right around spawn. This would also be a great seed for playing the Life in the Village modpack to unwind.

Seed: 1135045959

Screengrab via Minecraft Bedrock

This seed was found by a Minecraft developer called Sunken City. She called this seed “Angel Island” because it looks similar to the island that appears in Sonic the Hedgehog 3. Right next to the spawn is a large island area that showcases just how interesting the world generation can be in Minecraft. The island is a shattered savanna biome that would make for an interesting, though the precarious, place to build a base. If you head west from Angel Island, you will hit a small spruce forest. Orient yourself towards the southwest when you hit the spruce forest, and you will run into a nice glacier biome with some blue ice. There is also a village to the south of the spawn straddling the plains and a desert biome. Most of the biomes near spawn have odd shattered-esque aspects to them.

Seed: 262834868

Screengrab via Minecraft Bedrock

This seed is great if you enjoy fighting the pillagers added in the Village & Pillage update. It is also great if you don’t spend a lot of time in snowy or icy biomes and want a change of scenery. You start on a small chain of mesa islands near some ice spikes. If you head south and cross the water keeping the icy spike biome to your right, you will enter a huge tundra biome with large spruce forests scattered around it. In this tundra is a pillager outpost with three villages relatively close by. You can build yourself a nice tundra base and challenge yourself to protect the villages from pillagers that you almost certainly didn’t antagonize to get the Bad Omen effect. This is also a nice space to challenge your building skills. Try your hand transforming the villages using the resources available while getting pincushioned by crossbows.

Seed: -573947210

Screengrab via Minecraft Bedrock

Your initial spawn for this seed is on a large savannah island with a fair sized village. This is a great seed for re-enacting your favorite Tom Hanks movie. The island has sparce trees so you may have to come up with a tree farm or go foraging across the ocean to find more wood. If you jump off the pier at the village and head straight across the ocean you will end up on a nearby continent with a nice desert biome and village near the shore.

Seed: 33480944

Screengrab via Minecraft Bedrock

When first starting a world with this seed, you will almost immediately find a really interesting savanna village generated at the base of a small mountain with some waterfalls running down it. One of the houses in the village generates on a plateau with a waterfall behind it. This mid-sized village can generate with a little bit of everything and can make for a good starting base and eventual villager farm. However, as interesting as the village is, it is not the most interesting part of this seed. This seed has numerous biomes within a thousand blocks of spawn. Within the first thousand blocks or so of spawn, you will find plains, birch forest, desert, savanna, swamp, dark oak forest, taiga mountain, and glacier biomes. There is also a pillager tower sitting on a river that runs between the swamp and a birch forest biome and a second acacia village just west of the swamp on a river running between savanna and birch forest. West of the initial spawn village is a small desert village. If all of this seems like a lot, keep in mind that caves and aquatic areas haven’t even been mentioned yet. This seed is very busy, which makes it a lot of fun to explore and build in.

Seed: 2033394339

Screengrab via Minecraft Bedrock

This seed features a very large woodland mansion rather close to spawn. The mansion is a bit of a walk but is well worth it for the loot. Be sure to prepare before you try raiding the mansion as the mobs that spawn inside can be particularly dangerous. You should consider setting up a small throwaway base nearby that you can use until you build up your supplies. You spawn in a hilly mixed forest near a swamp. There should be a mountain close to spawn that you can use to get your bearings. Cross the swamp and head towards the hilly dark oak forest on the far side. This dark oak forest, like the woods you spawn in, blends into several different smaller biomes surrounding it. The mansion will be on a tall hill near the center of the biome. Be careful while in the swamp as it can spawn a witch hut. Woodland mansions can have some great loot inside that make them well worth raiding. They can also make for a great base once the evokers and vindicators have been cleared out.

Mansions can typically spawn with a few utility rooms already built and ready for use by players. Several empty or useless rooms can be converted into whatever you want. This particular mansion is also sitting on top of a cave system you can use for your own mining. It would not take a lot of work to build an entrance to the caves inside the mansion. The swamp nearby can be converted into a witch or slime farm. If you are a builder, want to improve your building skills, or want a new project to work on, you can try your hand at converting the boxy building into something more regal. The biomes around the mansion and the spawn can also be great areas to practice terraforming. There are also two villages and a pillager tower to the north of the mansion across another swamp in plains and a desert biome.

Seed: -1813745601

Screengrab via Minecraft Bedrock

This seed has a stronghold close to spawn. You will initially spawn on an island in an ocean. If you head south, you will hit a continent with large spruce forest. There are a few villages in the forest, including an abandoned village that you should loot if you come across it. The village you are looking for, though, is just on the edge of the forest in a plains biome. Find the well, remove the water, then hop in and dig straight down. You will pop out inside the stronghold with the end portal nearby. This is about 500 blocks south of spawn. This is a good seed if you want to do a speed run, or if you just want to try transforming that abandoned village.

Seed: 1915631036

Screengrab via Minecraft Bedrock

This seed spawns you right across from a huge badlands biome. If you cross the river and walk a little while, you will also come across a mob spawner just sitting out in the open. Watch your step as you head towards it as there is a ravine nearby. This seed is great if you want to jump right into mining and to set up a mob farm. There is also a dungeon in the ravine if the first mob spawner isn’t the kind you want. The badlands biome is full of tall spires and abandoned mineshafts that you can easily dig out and turn into a simple beginning base. Or you can set your base up in the plains you started in and turn the badlands into your own industrial district.

Seed: 3327780

Screengrab via Minecraft Bedrock

This seed appeared in our guide about the best mushroom island seeds too. It is really just a fantastic all around seed to play on. Right near spawn is a large plateau, mountains, a mushroom biome, and right across the ocean is a dark oak forest. Resources are easy to find and the generation for the this world is really pleasing to look at. This is a good seed for building beautiful natural bases and general survival gameplay.

More about seeds

If you find a world you like, you can look up the seed in the world’s menu in Bedrock or by using the /seed command in Java. A seed is a unique series of numbers that are used by the game to generate new worlds. Generally, if you start a new world and don’t change any settings, the game will use an algorithm to create a random seed to generate the new world. You can also set the seed manually by typing it into the text box in the world options menu when creating a new world. If you decide to enter text instead of a set of random numbers, like the famous ‘Gargamel’ seed from the 1.3 beta, the game will convert it into a value it can use. If you land on a world, you like you can copy the seed to share with others. You can also enter seeds you find floating around the internet to use for your own world builds.

Seeds in the Java edition of Minecraft can range in value from – 4294967295 to 4294967295. Seeds in Bedrock can range in value from -2147483647 to 2147483647. This means that every positive seed in Bedrock can be used in Java, but not every Java seed is usable in Bedrock. Negative Bedrock seeds can be used in Java too, but they need to be converted to a positive value. To do this, you have to add 4294967296 to the negative Bedrock seed to get the Java equivalent. So a Bedrock seed like -1296425507 would be 2998541789 in Java. If you are bad at math, Google and the Calculator app are your friends.

While many seeds can be interchangeable between the Bedrock and Java versions of the game, that doesn’t mean they will generate in the same way. With each update to Minecraft, the way the game generates worlds changes. Sometimes these changes are small with some minor bug fixes, but with major updates like the Aquatic update or the Village & Pillage update, world generation changes drastically. If you are using a seed you find on a forum post from 2013, don’ t be surprised if it doesn’t look the same in the latest update. There are also slight changes in how structures and other objects generate between the Bedrock and Java editions of the game. While the world and its biomes should generate almost identically between the two editions, villages, pillager outposts, and other structures will probably be different.