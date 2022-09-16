MLB The Show 22: How to get 99 OVR Jimmy Rollins

Over the past few years in Diamond Dynasty, San Diego Studios has released special collections in MLB The Show’s card-collecting mode. In MLB The Show 22, two big collections have been released, and a third is now here. On September 16, the third collection was released, and the reward is a 99 OVR Retro Finest player item of former Phillie and NL MVP Jimmy Rollins. So, how can you get your hands on this one? Let’s take a look.

How to get 99 OVR Jimmy Rollins

As mentioned previously, this is the third big collection in MLB The Show 22, with the first featuring Royals legend George Brett, and the second featuring former Pirate Andrew McCutchen.

To get the 99 OVR Jimmy Rollins in MLB The Show 22, you will need to complete the Legend and Flashbacks collection for it. Users need to collect a wide variety of different cards, outside of Live Series cards. Go to Collect -> Collections -> Legends & Flashbacks, and then select the ‘Rollins’ tab to see your progress toward the collection.

To complete this MLB The Show 22 collection in full, you will need 18 vouchers. These vouchers can be obtained by completing a certain amount of cards for each Series tier, like Breakout, All-Star, Postseason, and so forth. We’ll get to the exact requirements for those in a second.

There are 19 vouchers available, as there are three player items that count as vouchers. You will need the 96 OVR Joe Mauer (which takes 12 cards from the Cover Athletes collection), the 99 OVR Topps Now Christian Yelich (105 Topps Now cards), and the 99 OVR All-Star Jackie Robinson (which takes 44 2022 All-Star & Home Run Derby cards to get 99 OVR Jackie) to acquire the 99 OVR Jimmy Rollins. One of these can be skipped, but that’s it.

In addition to those players, you can obtain the remaining 16 vouchers by doing the following:

Collect 22 Postseason series cards

Collect 35 Veteran series cards

Collect 80 All-Star series cards

Collect 45 Breakout series cards

Collect 60 Rookie series cards

Collect 50 Future Stars series cards

Collect 50 Monthly Awards series cards

Collect 12 Signature series cards

Collect 22 Awards series cards

Collect 27 Prime series cards

Collect 43 Prospect series cards

Collect 42 2nd Half series cards

Collect 18 Milestone series cards

Collect 50 Faces of the Franchise cards

Collect 20 Takashi Okazaki cards

Collect 33 Finest cards

Users can obtain cards for these collections via Featured Programs, Player Programs, Battle Royale Programs, packs, and the Diamond Dynasty marketplace. Additionally, completing Mini Seasons and the Nation of Baseball Conquest should also be of help. Winning a Mini Seasons championship for the first time yields an 89 OVR Veteran Evan Longoria, while the Nation of Baseball Conquest has three card rewards for completing it, highlighted by an 88 OVR All-Star Mike Piazza. Plus, users can also repeatedly receive Prospect Packs in that Conquest as well.