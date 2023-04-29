Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – How to Complete Locate The Odd Pair

There are multiple characters you can add to Rambler’s Reach Outpost in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. When you find them, they make their way to Pyloon’s Saloon, where they can unlock additional content or even provide more rewards for you.

When you get the rumor for The Odd Pair, this is another opportunity to add some unique individuals to your cantina. They will be out in the Koboh wilderness, and you will need to track them down. This guide covers how to complete Locate the Odd Pair in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

Where to Find The Odd Pair in Jedi: Survivor

The Odd Pair are going to be out in a location called Boiling Bluff. It’s not too far away from Rambler’s Reach Outpost, and you can visit this location relatively early on in your playthrough. We recommend checking it out after you’ve gone through the Forest Array, and you can explore the rest of Koboh in Jedi: Survivor.

When you arrive, these two characters will be out in the wilderness, Bhima and Tulli, characters you can recruit in Jedi: Survivor. They will be standing there, observing the animals around them as they engage in battle. You’ll need to fight against a Mogu when you arrive, and after you take it down, you can speak with the two of them.

Bhima and Tulli explain that they were watching these dangerous predators battle it out for ideas for their big game, Holotactics, a mini-game in Jedi: Survivor. While they have data, they don’t have a place to play the game, and Cal suggests they bring it to the Pyloon’s Saloon. These two will agree, and they will make their way over to the cantina. You can find them on the top floor, next to the Aquarium.

How to Unlock Holotactics in Jedi: Survivor – Bhima & Tulli

By unlocking these two, the Holotactics table is now available. Every enemy you scan in Jedi: Survivor becomes a unit you can use against other opponents. The Holotactics mini-game is essentially throwing enemy AI at each other and seeing who wins. You’ll have a limited number of points to select units against your opponent, and you can see who comes out on top.

Should you defeat these combatants in wave-based combat, you’ll earn their reward. There are several rewards to unlock, and more become available as you discover more people to join the outpost in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

And that's it!

