Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – How to Find All Force Tears in Rambler’s Reach Outpost

There are dozen of collectibles all over Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. These are hidden throughout the game, and tracking them down can be a huge part of the game, especially if you plan to complete 100% of everything and fill out a region. However, some of these collectibles are hidden behind additional steps that you learn about by playing the game.

For example, Rambler’s Reach Outpost in Jedi: Survivor contains two Force Tears. These can only be completed by finishing side objectives, and they’re never explained to you, making it difficult to add them to your collection. This guide covers how to find all Force Tears in Rambler’s Reach Outpost in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

Where to Find Every Force Tear in Rambler’s Reach Outpost in Jedi: Survivor

You need to track down two Force Tears in Rambler’s Reach Outpost on Koboh in Jedi: Survivor. The first one we’re going to tackle is one you acquire much earlier in the game. This one appears after you unlock the Gardener, and you can find them while exploring Jedha.

The Gardener, Pili, appears in the Blustery Mesa region and at the top of the hills. Reach this point, and speak with Pili once. Then, Cal will offer a place for her at Rambler’s Reach Outpost, and she’ll appear the next time you show up in town at the top of Pyloon’s Saloon. When she arrives, vines will grow on the tower, and there will be a Force Tear for you to find at the top.

How to Get Fractured History Force Tear in Jedi: Survivor

The second Force Tear is much trickier to find. It should appear in Doma’s Shop, but there are a few steps you need to go through first before you can track it down. You will need to make your way over to Fort Kah’lin and track down the Spawn of Oggdo. This is a boss that you can encounter inside a cave at the Fort, and it’s a reference to a boss that appeared in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

After defeating the Spawn of Oggdo, find a smaller frog inside the cave. It should have a Force Echo on it that you can interact with, and it looks similar to the one that you find inside Doma’s Shop.

Now, return to Doma’s Shop, and her frog should have a Force Echo that you can interact with that wasn’t there before. Cal talks about how he feels a dark presence, one that he hasn’t felt in a long time. Then, the Force Tear will appear. This challenge is called Fractured History, and it will face you off against the Spawn of Oggdo, and Oggdo Bogdo, the previous boss from Fallen Order. You need to take them on at the same time.

Upon defeating them both, you’ll heal the Force Tear and complete the challenge. This encounter can prove challenging even at a lower difficulty, and these two Legendary creatures, but they have the same movesets.

And that’s it! Check out our other Star Wars Jedi: Survivor guides below so you don’t miss any hidden secrets on your journey.

