Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – How to Find the Musician & Their Droid

Everyone in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is trying to get by, and there’s a galaxy full of people using their many talents to survive. Although some prefer to use their combat talents to brute force their way into ensuring they endure, others, such as musicians, are more tactical about it and use unique skills to make a living.

The Pyloon’s Saloon on Koboh needs a musician, and Monk shares a rumor that a musician is wandering around on the planet with their droid companion. If you were to find them, they could be convinced to make their way to the Saloon. Here’s what you need to know about how to find the Musician & Their Droid in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

How to Start Find the Musician & Their Droid in Jedi: Survivor

You can acquire this Jedi: Survivor rumor by speaking with Monk in the Pyloon’s Saloon. Approach the bartending droid, and talk to him a little bit. He’ll share what he’s heard from the other patrons in the Saloon and that the musician was spotted nearby.

After speaking with Monk, you’ll have a new waypoint where you can start looking for the musician and their droid. They shouldn’t be too far from Rambler’s Reach, the main hub area in Jedi: Survivor.

Where to find the Musician & Their Droid in Jedi: Survivor

There are two ways to reach this upper area on Koboh. Both require you to use a Nekko, the bird-like creatures you can find on Koboh. You should be able to find one nearby or at Mosey’s stable. Mount it, and bring it to the side of the cliff next to the rumor location, and jump onto the side. Alternatively, you can find the water ramp and use the Jedi: Survivor Nekko to climb up it. Both of these methods work.

Proceed forward, and this will bring you to a new area to explore in Jedi: Survivor called Harvest Ridge. This location will have several collectibles for you to find and even more enemies to encounter. Head to the center of the location, and you’ll discover DD-EC and Ashe Javi, the Musician & Droid you were looking to find.

Approach Ashe and briefly speak with them. The conversation is straightforward, and they’ll agree to play as entertainment for the Pyloon’s Saloon. You’ll now be able to have live entertainment at the Saloon throughout your Star Wars Jedi: Survivor campaign.