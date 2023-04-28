Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – How to Get Stables Chest

There are dozens of chests that you can find scattered throughout Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. These chests contain appearance items that you can add to your collection that give you the chance to flesh out Cal Kestis and give him a unique look or modify his lightsaber. Many of these chests are hidden, and some are in plain sight.

In Rambler’s Reach Outpost, there’s a chest in stables that you can see when you start in this area. However, reaching the chest can be a little complicated and requires a Nekko. This guide covers how you can get the chest inside the stables in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

How to Get To The Chest in the Stables in Jedi: Survivor

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can find the stables on the border of Rambler’s Reach Outpost, the primary hub of Koboh in Jedi: Survivor. You’ll go over here if you ever need to ride Nekko, a great animal to ride around and quickly traverse the many regions. The chest will be inside the stables, behind several doors.

The only way to get inside the stables and into this room is to use a Nekko. You need to have unlocked the ability to tame these creatures, and begin riding them, which happens relatively early on in the Jedi: Survivor campaign. After riding one, stand outside the stables, perform the Nekko jump, and then jump off the mount onto the roof.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You should be able to reach inside this area and explore the upper area. Now, the next step is to look for the door on the floor, and open it. You can only do this once you have the Force Lift ability, which you unlock as you progress through the Jedi: Survivor campaign.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you’ve opened the hatch to this part of the stables, drop down, and you can unlock the chest. Essentially, this chest is locked behind story content, so if you have not progressed far enough into the Jedi: Survivor campaign, our best suggestion is to continue playing through the main story and completing those quests.

And that’s it! Check out our other Star Wars Jedi: Survivor guide below so you don’t miss any hidden secrets on your journey.

Jedi: Survivor Walkthrough | All Koboh Collectibles & Where to Find Them | All Abilities & How to Unlock Them | All Lightsaber Stances & How They Work | How Players Can Customize Lightsabers | How to Find T-18N | How to Help the Pit Droid with its Stuck Ship | All Chests & Rewards Players Can Find with T-18N