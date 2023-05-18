The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom features the triumphant return of the dragons, soaring through the skies with more majesty and power than ever before. Unlike in previous games, the dragons in this sequel have been sighted at even greater heights, leaving players in awe of their magnificence. Of course, Link cannot harm these creatures, but shooting different parts of them yields valuable Dragon Parts that can upgrade armor and recipes.

Because the world of Tears of the Kingdom is so vast, it can take quite a bit of time to track down every dragon in Hyrule. We’ve done some of the hard work for you though. Here is everything you need to know about where to find every dragon in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

How are TotK dragons Different from BoTW dragons?

A new and exciting feature of the dragons in Tears of the Kingdom is that players can now ride them if they dare to resist their fiery or icy breath with some potions. In addition, the backs of these magnificent creatures are adorned with spikes that grow pointed fragments at the base, which can be conveniently collected while walking along their backs. This also allows players to use their sword to get a scale and snatch it while maintaining balance on top of the dragon.

All Dragon Locations in Tears of the Kingdom

The dragons in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom have taken on a new level of coolness. No longer bound by spawn points, these ancient beasts have a continuous move cycle, making them much harder to track down.

How to find Farosh, the Yellow Spirit Dragon in Tears of the Kingdom

Farosh is the Lightning Dragon. It can be found west of Gerudo and directly below the Center of Hyrule. On its back, there are 10 Shards of Farosh’s Spikes. When hit, it’ll drop a Farosh’s Scale.

How to Find Dinraal, the Red Spirit Dragon in Tears of the Kingdom

Dinraal is The Fire Dragon. It hangs out in the northeastern corner of the Akkala region. Upon receiving a hit, it’ll drop Dinraal’s Scale. Players can also pick up 10 Shards of Dinraal’s Spike on its back.

How to Find Naydra, the Blue Spirit Dragon in Tears of the Kingdom

Naydra is the Frost Dragon that circles the Necluda region. Jump on its back to collect 10 Shards of Naydra’s Spike, and hit it once to get Naydra’s Scale.

How to Find the Light Dragon in Tears of the Kingdom

Light Dragon only travels the surface. Still, it circles the borders of the entire Hyrule map, so good luck catching up to this elusive serpent. The safest way to spot him is to head to the Sky Islands’ Nachoyah Shrine and wait for him to fly past the south of the island.

When hit, the Light Dragon drops a Light Dragon’s Horn. 12 Shards of the Light Dragon’s Spikes are on his back.

Best Way to Farm Dragons in Tears of the Kingdom

When farming dragons, using a map or game mechanics won’t cut it. The best way to track them down is to launch off a Skyview tower like a fearless adventurer and keep an eye out for the majestic creatures on the surface. If they’re not there, players can wait patiently at the chasm where they emerge from the depths or take a deep breath and plunge into the murky waters below. Following the reverse of the dragon’s path through the depths might just lead to a glimpse of these winged fish gliding through the abyss.

And that’s it! Check out our other The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom guides below to help with crafting, exploring, and tackling challenges across Hyrule.

