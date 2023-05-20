The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom might not be a multiplayer game, but that doesn’t mean that Link has to fight alone, as he’s joined on his journey by the four Sages of Hyrule. Even when their individual quests are done, Link can call on the might of his friends and use their special abilities in battle.

Link doesn’t have access to the Sages’ power at first, despite saving Hyrule once already in Breath of the Wild. Instead, the player must complete the tutorial sky island at the start of the game and pursue the main storyline until they begin the “Regional Phenomena” quest, which will create four markers on the map. The order in which you follow these markers will determine how you accumulate the powers of the Sages.

How To Get Prince Sidon, The Sage Of Water’s Power

Prince Sidon is the Sage of Water. If you want his powers, you need to head due west of Castle Town to reach Zora’s Domain. Once you start this quest line, you will begin the “Sidon of the Zora” quest, eventually leading you to the Tears of the Kingdom’s Water Temple quest. Once you complete this dungeon and defeat Mucktorok, you can use Prince Sidon’s power whenever you choose.

Prince Sidon’s blessing has two effects: When activated; it creates a shield of water around Link that will tank a hit. Link will fire a blast of water if you perform a melee attack when this shield is up. This is useful for cleaning the sludge throughout Zora’s Domain questline.

How To Get Riju, The Sage Of Lightning’s Power

Riju is the Sage of Lightning. If you want her powers, you need to head southwest of Castle Town and into the Gerudo Desert. Once you start this storyline, you will begin the “Riju of Gerudo Town” quest, eventually leading to Tears of the Kingdom’s Lightning Temple dungeon. You will unlock Riju’s power once you complete this quest and defeat Queen Gibdo.

When Riju’s power is activated, she will create a yellow AoE effect around her body that slowly extends from her body. If you fire an arrow at a target within her aura, it will create a bolt of lightning that strikes the target. This is especially useful against Gibdo, as the electricity will weaken them.

How To Get Yunobo, The Sage Of Fire’s Power

Yunobo is the Sage of Fire. If you want his powers, you must head northeast of Castle Town and toward Death Mountain. Once you start this storyline, you will begin the “Yunobo of Goron City” quest, eventually leading to Tears of the Kingdom’s Fire Temple dungeon. You will unlock Yunobo’s power once you complete this quest and defeat Marbled Gohma.

Yunobo’s power allows you to fire him like a bullet of fire. Once you run up to him and press A, he will start spinning in front of Link, allowing you to aim and fire him like a fiery missile. This is important for the Fire Temple, as it allows him to break the red rocks that block your way. It’s also useful for destroying the ice blocks you find on your journey.

How To Get Tulin, The Sage Of Wind’s Power

Riju is the Sage of Lightning. If you want his powers, you must head northeast of Castle Town and into the Rito mountains. Once you start this storyline, you will begin the “Tulin of Rito Village” quest, eventually leading to Tears of the Kingdom’s Wind Temple dungeon. You will unlock Tulin’s power once you complete this quest and defeat Colgera.

Tulin’s power fires a gust of wind and allows Link to travel further when gliding. This is an incredibly useful ability when exploring Hyrule, so you might want to consider seeking out the Rito questline first, as Tulin will help you as you grind in preparation for the final dungeon.

