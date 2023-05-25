Tears of the Kingdom – How to Complete Joniu Shrine

Tears of the Kingdom borrows from the snappy design philosophy of BotW’s shrines. Walk in, crack the puzzle using Link’s abilities, grab a Light of Blessing, and walk out. But occasionally, a shrine comes around and adds a little extra flavor to this formula.

For example, the difficulty of Joniu Shrine lies not in solving the puzzle within but in actually getting in. In fact, once you manage to enter Joniu Shrine, you can just walk straight to the treasure chest and final statue.

How to Find Joniu Shrine in Tears of the Kingdom

Joniu Shrine is hidden in a cave called Ralis Channel, south of Ralis Pond, near Zora’s Domain. The best way to get there is to teleport to Upland Zorana Skyview Tower and glide southwest until reaching this cave. The shrine lies at the end of the channel, but grab the green crystal at the entrance before heading there.

How to Solve Joniu Shrine in Tears of the Kingdom

The following materials will greet you at Ralis Channel’s entrance: a couple of wooden planks, a veil, two fans, a rocket, and a steering stick. This sounds like the perfect recipe to craft a raft to sail against this current, right? So here’s a step-by-step guide on how to build a raft with these materials:

Grab the large wooden plank with Ultrahand and place it on the ground. Attach the veil to the center of the wooden plank. Attach the two fans to the wooden plank’s rear, one on each side. Attack the rocket to the rear’s middle. Attach the steering stick to the wooden plank’s front. Finally, grab the green crystal and attach it wherever you like. Personally, I enjoyed making my raft look like a sim.

The green crystal will crack Joniu Shrine’s doors open, so it’s important not to forget to bring it along. Not that it happened to me or anything…

Hop on the steering stick to control your boat and enjoy the rocket’s boost. Though the current will push the raft back, plan your stops to collect a floating treasure, do some mining, and grab a Bubbulgem in the area to your left. Once the cave’s resources have been exploited, head straight against the current to reach Joniu Shrine. Activate the shrine for the Shrine Quest to begin. Then, detach the green crystal from the raft and bring it to the shrine entrance.

And that’s it! Check out our other The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom guides below to help with crafting, exploring, and tackling challenges across Hyrule.

