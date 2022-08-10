The 10 best Nintendo Switch games for girls, ranked

The Nintendo Switch has made a much larger impact in the world of consoles than was initially expected, especially after the WiiU struggled to find purchase with consumers. Nintendo’s handheld hybrid now boasts a massive library, and it can be difficult to find specific titles tailored for audiences.

The good news here is that, with the massive library, users can find titles for almost any demographic possible. Most games that are marketed as ‘for girls’ struggled to keep their attention longer than an hour, but there are absolutely titles they gravitate towards. Here’s our list of the 10 best Nintendo Switch games for girls.

#10 — Just Dance 2020

Image via Ubisoft

Find your groove and go to town in Ubisoft’s heavy-hitting dance-a-thon franchise, Just Dance. With easy to follow moves on screen, kids can guide themselves towards success with a relatively simple ‘monkey see, monkey do’ gameplay style. Of course, it doesn’t hurt that Just Dance has some massively catchy songs in its library.

The only reason this ended up so far down our list is because adults should get ready to hear a few select songs until the end of time. ‘I don’t care’ with Sheeran and Bieber will be permanently etched into your brain, whether you like it or not.

#9 — Snipperclips

Image via Nintendo

Snipperclips was a surprise, as its two-player mode meant my daughter and I were giggling and puzzling through entire rainy days. A good opportunity to foster both teamwork and creativity, the bright and unique worlds keeps kids engaged far longer than the initial gameplay can offer.

It’s no surprise that this title ended up on our lists for the Best Nintendo Switch puzzle games, best multiplayer games, and best couch co-op titles for the Switch. This title might not be for you if you’re planning on planting the Switch into her hands, however. The single-player game mode tends to feel far more like a slog, and less like an exciting discovery process.

#8 — Overcooked 2

Screenshot by Gamepur

Along the same vein as Snipperclips comes Overcooked 2, where frenetic action with others is a hilarious, albeit stressful, focus of the title. Thanks to the Joy-Cons, adding multiple players for some frantic couch co-op action is an easy task, and roping the entire family in guaranteed good times.

The Overcooked franchise ultimately asks players to accomplish simple tasks in succession to result in a meal, which is then delivered. Trying to do four tasks at once results in hilarity as the kitchen catches fire, rodents plague your attempts, and food is thrown everywhere.

#7 — Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee!

Image via Gamefreak

While I missed the Pokémon craze entirely, my daughter has a thing with Eevee. Exploring the world in Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee! was an absolute blast for her as she could interact with the Pokémon in a way that other games simply neglected. This title brought companionship towards the forefront, and it’s appreciated by parents and kids alike.

There is still plenty of battling and strategy to consider, with hidden items, unique evolutions, and plenty of enemies standing in your way. With Eevee at your side, however, everything seems a bit more doable.

#6 — Hello Neighbor

Image via tinyBuild

Casual horror is very much in right now for the younger generation, thanks to titles such as Five Nights at Freddy’s, Roblox experiences, and streamers. Squeals of delight and terror seem to intermingle as kids sneak around the Neighbor’s house and try to get to the bottom of his dastardly deeds.

There’s nothing grotesque or nightmare-inducing in Hello Neighbor, even if players get to the end — instead, anticipation and sound cues take the main stage of this casual horror experience. Watching the Neighbor install new traps to block the players’ previous path was enjoyable to watch, as well.

#5 — Stardew Valley

Screenshot by Gamepur

Stardew Valley captures the imaginations of all ages and genders, so it should be no surprise that it worms its way into our list. Girls can enjoy decorating their houses, customizing their character, interacting with the townsfolk, exploring dungeons, and of course, farm to their hearts content.

With holiday events taking place across the game-year, a wealth of storylines, and more crops than you could shake a scarecrow at, Stardew Valley manages to score fantastic marks of replayability and creativity. As an added bonus, all dialogue comes in text, which helps encourage kiddo’s to read.

#4 — Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Image via Nintendo

Explore, protect, and save Hyrule with little more than the power of Courage. Nintendo hit it out of the park with this fierce re-imagining of the Legend of Zelda franchise, getting more than a few passing comments from critics comparing its evolution with the timeless Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time.

The storyline hits all the right notes, the voice acting is a wonderful addition, and there are a few moments of raw emotion as Princess Zelda is overwhelmed with grief for her land. Breath of the Wild is a brilliant introduction to open-world games — maybe Elden Ring could be next?

#3 — Mario Kart 8

Image via Nintendo

Get your precious girl ready for interstate rush-hour traffic with Mario Kart 8! Who hasn’t wanted to lob a red shell at people swerving across lanes and causing traffic? Mario Kart 8 brings many Nintendo characters together again for another zany racing experience across brilliantly designed levels.

On harder difficulties, the AI can come across as rather unfair, but the multiplayer experience is the classic good & clean fun people expect from Nintendo. Building vehicles from unique parts, selecting favorite characters, and unlocking new levels will keep girls entertained for far longer than most would expect.

#2 — Minecraft

Image via Mojang

It’s Minecraft. Build, mine, and explore your way across a seemingly infinite land where the only limit is your imagination. The best-selling game in the world by a considerable margin, all ages and genders appreciate the wonders of Minecraft.

The Nintendo Switch version does add microtransactions, although these are more for various aesthetics and skins, and not necessary in standard gameplay. Still, girls may appreciate a quick facelift to the standard blocks that they’ve likely been breaking for years.

#1 — Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Screenshot by Gamepur

Build your island paradise to your specifications, fill it with adorable and unique villagers, and live each day in a wonderfully simple world. It’s difficult to explain how Animal Crossing manages to capture Zen-like moments and distill it into a video game with such ease, but it’s a consistent treat.

New Horizons is the latest staple in the Animal Crossing franchise, and is still releasing new content. Users can visit other players islands, but the big draw of this franchise is spending time with AI villagers and decorating your living area.