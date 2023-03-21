The best Razor build in Genshin Impact

Razor is a 4-star character in Genshin Impact and one of the original Electro characters in the game. Razor’s original niche was as a physical attacker, dishing out tons of damage without the need for elements to assist him. While this is certainly still a viable playstyle, Razor is one of many Electro characters who had many new build paths opened to him, thanks to the introduction of the Dendro element.

As a 4-star character, Razor can be pulled on any Limited Event Wish, Limited Weapon, and Standard Banner. He may periodically receive a “rate-up” on a Limited Event Wish banner, which increases his drop rate and makes it more likely you’ll pull him. Razor has numerous viable build paths, so follow this guide to learn which weapons and artifacts will best suit him at any given opportunity.

Related: The best Qiqi build in Genshin Impact

Best weapons for Razor in Genshin Impact

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Wolf’s Gravestone is generally the best choice for Razor in a Physical DPS-focused build. This weapon gives Razor an obscene amount of ATK buffs and is one of the best ways to boost his already strong offense. The Song of Broken Pines is a solid alternative, but you do lose the ability to simultaneously boost the Electro DMG from his Elemental Burst if you choose this option.

is generally the best choice for Razor in a Physical DPS-focused build. This weapon gives Razor an obscene amount of ATK buffs and is one of the best ways to boost his already strong offense. The is a solid alternative, but you do lose the ability to simultaneously boost the Electro DMG from his Elemental Burst if you choose this option. The Rainslasher is one of Razor’s strongest options in an Elemental Mastery build. In this build, Razor is paired with a Dendro, Hydro, and Pyro character to create a ton of different Dendro-based elemental reactions. Razor is very strong in this role, due to his high Electro-damage and output. The Mailed Flower is another strong option, but this is an event weapon you may not have access to.

Best artifacts for Razor in Genshin Impact

Screenshot by Gamepur

For a Physical build, the 4-piece Pale Flame is generally the best option for Razor, and for any Physical-damage carry. This artifact set grants Razor a +25% Physical DMG bonus, as well as ATK buffs when Razor uses an Elemental Skill.

is generally the best option for Razor, and for any Physical-damage carry. This artifact set grants Razor a +25% Physical DMG bonus, as well as ATK buffs when Razor uses an Elemental Skill. For his Elemental Mastery build, use the 4-piece Gilded Dreams set. This increases his Elemental Mastery by 80, and even further when certain elemental reactions are performed.

Best teams for Razor in Genshin Impact

Razor has numerous viable team compositions, thanks to his flexible playstyle in choosing to prioritize Physical damage or Electro damage: