Tears of the Kingdom – Best Way to Find Light Dragon & Flight Path

There are four dragons that you can find while exploring Hyrule in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. These dragons are harmlessly flying through the air, and if you put some effort into finding them, you can track them down, land on them, and collect their precious resources to add to your arsenal. The most notorious and difficult to find is the Light Dragon.

The Light Dragon is vastly different from the other three dragons in Tears of the Kingdom. It has a much larger flight path, is higher up in the air, and it’s more difficult to find for good reason. We spent a good amount of time trying to track it down during our TotK playthrough, and we want to give you some helpful tips to make it easier to find the Light Dragon and learn its flight path.

The Best Way to Find The Light Dragon in Tears of the Kingdom

Screenshot by Gamepur

When it comes to trying to find the Light Dragon, the best way we’ve found to track him down, you want to focus on the outer barrier of Hyrule in Tears of the Kingdom. Unlike the other three dragons, the Light Dragon primarily flies in a giant circle around Hyrule. It doesn’t go through Central Hyrule but primarily circles the entire kingdom.

When we attempted to track it down, we noticed it was going in a counter-clockwise circle rather than the traditional clockwise cycle we initially expected. We did our best to match this pattern by jumping around to the various Skyview Towers and Shrines. That helped with our overall strategy in trying to find the Light Dragon in Tears of the Kingdom. Although we did not have all of the Shrines in the game, we did unlock every Skyview Tower, which meant we uncovered the entire map and could see everything.

After we had these key locations locked down, it made tracking down the Light Dragon easier, but it’s also important to note: look up. We had been searching for the Light Dragon for a long time before we realized how much higher up it is compared to the dragons. It’s even higher than many of the Sky Islands, which makes getting to it a challenge.

However, looking up will save you a lot of time when trying to find it and makes tracking it much easier. If you can, place a beacon on it to see its location on the map.

What is the Light Dragon’s Flight Path in Tears of the Kingdom?

Screenshot by Gamepur

The general Light Dragon flight path will take you through Faron Grassfields, Necluda, the southwest section of Akkala, the Hebra mountain, and then the Gerudo Highlands, along the border of Central Hyrule. This is the general pattern for the Light Dragon in Tears of the Kingdom, which means you want to hit the Skyview Towers close to these locations.

Like the Light Dragon, we recommend moving in a counter-clockwise rotation. These are the best Skyview Towers to visit when trying to find the Light Dragon in TotK.

Eldin Canyon Skyview Tower

Gerudo Canyon Skyview Tower

Lindor’s Brow Skyview Tower

Popla Foothills Skyview Tower

Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower

Thyphlo Ruins Skyview Tower

Upland Zorana Skyview Tower

These should help you in finding the Light Dragon. If you see the Light Dragon near any of these Skyview Towers in Tears of the Kingdom, activate the Skyview Tower, jump into the air, and then dive to the nearest Sky Island. The Sky Islands bring you closer to the Light Dragon, but it will still be far, far out of your reach.

Screenshot by Gamepur

We were able to reach it by using a Zonai creation to fly into the sky and reach it. The one we used consisted of the Zonai Wings as a base, four Zonai Fans, four Zonai Batteries on top of those fans, and then a controller so we could drive the Zonai wing in the direction of the Light Dragon in Tears of the Kingdom.

This exact creation may not work for you, but it definitely helped us, and we had the assistance of having two Zonai batteries to keep our flying machine in the air, long enough to get close to the Light Dragon. We were able to quickly remake ours using Autobuild, saving us a few precious seconds to reach the Dragon before it got away, and you’ll want to make sure to do the same thing after chasing this agile beast for so long in Tears of the Kingdom.

