The Frostbite Armor set in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom can take some time to track down. It’s scattered throughout the map at different locations, which can make locating all of the armor locations a bit of a challenge. Thankfully, they’re not too far from each other. When we found one piece, we were hot on the trail of the other two.

Although these armor pieces are not too far apart, they are at different locations. If you want the full benefits of the Frostbite Armor in Tears of the Kingdom, we’ll cover each armor piece’s location and how to find them.

Where to Find the Frostbite Armor in Tears of the Kingdom

Like many armor sets in TotK, the Frostbite Armor pieces appear at specific locations. You’ll find it every time inside specific chests every playthrough, so it makes it easy to encounter if you want to try grabbing them earlier. You need to track down three pieces: the Frostbite Headdress, the Frostbite Shirt, and the Frostbite Trousers.

Where to find the Frostbite Headdress in Tears of the Kingdom

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Frostbite Headdress will be northwest of Rospro Pass Skyview Tower in Tears of the Kingdom. We recommend using this as a staging location for the Headdress and the Trousers. Head up the Skyview Tower, fly to Lake Kilsie, and glide to the northern part of the lake until you find Lake Kilsie Cave.

When you arrive at the cave, there will be a large gust of wind at the center. You’ll need to use your Paraglider at this location to reach the middle of the cave, and on the right side, there’s an area with destroyable rocks that you can bypass using a Bomb Flower on an arrow, and behind it will contain the chest with the Frostbite Headdress, bringing you one step closer to completing the Frostbite Armor set in TotK.

Where to find the Frostbite Shirt in Tears of the Kingdom

Screenshot by Gamepur

To track down the Frosbite Shirt, you’ll need to head to the southeast of Rito Village, close to the Lucky Clover Gazette. Make your way down the road to the east, stop when you pass the large rock formation, and turn to the right. You’ll find a pair standing outside a cave called Brightcap Cave, and you can head inside to locate the shirt.

You’ll need to follow the entire pathway of the cave to find it, and the chest containing this shirt will be behind a thicket of bushes. You will need to fire an arrow with a Fire Fruit, or you can toss it yourself to burn it away and proceed inside.

Where to find the Frostbite Trousers in Tears of the Kingdom

Screenshot by Gamepur

To find the Frostbite Trousers, use the Rospro Pass Skyview Tower as a good starting point, and head east. We made our way to this place by going beyond the Kebra Plunge and found ourselves encountering a small series of caves to the northeast of this location, to Hebra Headspring. To the north of that small river will be the Hebra Headspring Cave, and this was the cave that we discovered were hiding this difficult-to-find armor piece.

Proceed inside the cave, and keep to the right. You’ll discover a small opening at this location, and the chest containing the Frosbite Trousers will be there. We were able to find it with a little bit of careful searching, but it shouldn’t take you too long to track it down.

