Tears of the Kingdom – How to Fly On Zonai Wings

The Zonai Wings are one of the many Zonai Devices you’ll encounter, while The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. They’re a unique device where they will assist you in gliding across the air and make traveling through the sky much easier.

These items do not freely fly by themselves. Instead, they rely on you to use your creativity to get them to work, and sometimes it can be as simple as finding a ramp to make them work. Here’s what you need to know about how to fly on Zonai Wings in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

How Zonai Wings Work in Tears of the Kingdom

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can find the Zonai Wings by exploring any Sky Island region in Tears of the Kingdom. They typically appear on the island themselves, or you might find them inside of the Zonai Dispensers, which is likely the easiest location to track them down.

The Zonai Wings are unlike the other Zonai devices. Rather than being battery-powered, they’re essentially a simple construct that you can use as a base, and the way they work is they allow you to glide through the air, similar to using your Paraglider. However, unlike the Paraglider, this will not use up your Stamina Wheel and does not require a Zonai Battery Charge.

However, the way you make them fly depends on your location. These are large objects, and some of the best ways to make them fly is to have them go down a small hill and then fly off a cliff. You’ll likely find them after finishing the Gutanbac Shrine for The Closed Door quest on the Great Sky Island. They typically require a small push, so you may need to use the Ultrahand to move them onto a railing and then jump on them.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After they receive a small amount of momentum and they’re falling down a cliff, they have a good chance of flying through the air. After a pair of Zonai Wings are in the air, they will glide through it for as long as they can last, but without any way to control their direction, you’ll be flying through the air until you decide to jump off from the Zonai Wing.

You could attempt to control them by placing a Zonai Fan at a specific spot or using other items in Tears of the Kingdom. It’s up to you, and it all comes down to your creativity using the Ultrahand.

And that’s it! Check out our other The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom guides below to help with crafting, exploring, and tackling challenges across Hyrule.

