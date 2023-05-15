Tears of the Kingdom – How to Make Porridge

Out of the dozens and dozens of meal options in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, porridge might be one of the simplest, but simple doesn’t mean bad. The ingredients come together to make a very good consumable that will fill up at least five hearts (and likely many more), works well with status buffs, and is relatively easy and inexpensive to make.

You’ll want to make sure you’ve got plenty of meals on hand for when you need that quick health boost, which could be the difference between walking away in one piece from a fight. Here is everything you need to know about making Porridge in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

All Ingredients to Make Porridge in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Making porridge in Tears of the Kingdom takes three ingredients: Hylian rice, fresh milk, and Hylian Herb. The Herb you’ll find as you explore Hyrule: they’re green and yellow bulbs that appear in almost every grassland on the map, especially in Central Hyrule and the fields in and around it.

Hylian rice and fresh milk are vendor-only items, costing just 12 Rupees per unit, and you’ll find both in various towns and villages as you progress through the story. Both are primarily found in General Stores in places like Rito and Kakariko Village alongside Goat Butter, Oil Jars, Cane Sugar, and other refined ingredients.

One of the easiest, and earliest ways to get porridge ingredients is on the roads west of Kakariko Village — or really any well-traveled road in Hyrule.

As you go from place to place, you’ll encounter traveling merchants, and they’ll almost always have five units of both Hylian rice and fresh milk in stock.

Merchants travel at all hours of the day along the main roads, and while it might take going up and down them for a few minutes to find one, there’s never a bad time to do so, and looking can be a relaxing change of pace from taking down the horrors of the world.

You’ll also need to make a particular variety of porridge for the Gloom-Borne Illness Side Adventure, where you’ll make a bowl of it with a Sundelion to cure the effects of the gloom on an ailing grandmother. You’ll even get a regular bowl of porridge in return for your trouble, so you’re not out much of anything.

And that’s it! Check out our other The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom guides below to help with crafting, exploring, and tackling challenges across Hyrule.

