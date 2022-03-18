Where to find Missionary’s Cookbook [3] and what it unlocks in Elden Ring

The Missionary’s Cookbook 3 can be obtained by pillaging one of the corpses lying inside the ruins of the Smoldering Church in northeast Limgrave. The Smoldering Church is just off the road between Summonwater Village and the Caelid border. It is guarded by Anastasia, Tarnished-Eater, who is a dangerous Invader, but easy to beat if you know how. She drops a Furlcalling Finger Remedy and the Sacred Scorpion Charm when you beat her, and you also get to help yourself to both the Nomadic Warrior’s Cookbook 14 and the Missionary’s Cookbook 3.

Related: What is the location of the Coastal Cave entrance in Elden Ring?

Screenshot by Gamepur

There is only one recipe in the Missionary’s Cookbook 3, namely that for Silver-Pickled Fowl Foot, which is a consumable item that temporarily boosts item discovery. The Silver-Pickled Fowl Foot recipe requires Rowa Fruit, Four-Toed Fowl Foot, and Silver Firefly. Rowa Fruit is probably the most common crafting ingredient in the game, so you shouldn’t have any trouble gathering it. Four-Toed Fowl Foot can be looted from birds, but it’s quite rare, so you may have to kill a lot of birds before you find one. Eagles occasionally have one, but it’s more common among Guillemots, which look like penguins (except they can fly), and are usually found on coastal cliffs. There are Guillemots all over the Church of Dragon Communion island. Silver Fireflies can be found in most caves and around some rivers.