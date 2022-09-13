Datamining reveals upcoming characters for Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley has been compared to Animal Crossing, and for good reason — it’s a life-simulation game that lets players live alongside Disney heroes and villains. There are lots of Disney franchises featured in the game, with more to come via future updates and the game’s eventual 1.0 release. Now we have a good idea of what those additional properties will be.

Reddit user MeowtinDewReddit shared a long list of names in a thread, claiming to have found them within the game’s files; they also include instructions for seeing the .txt files yourself. Names of characters not yet featured in the game include Aladdin, Boo, Cogsworth, Megara, and many more. It’s worth noting that a few of these, like Princess Vanellope, have already been teased by previous trailers, though they’ve not yet made their way into the game. MeowtinDewReddit suspects that the characters listed here “will be coming at the game’s launch,” and that would make perfect sense. At the moment, we need to wait for official word from Disney.

We did actually get some updates about Dreamlight Valley during D23, Disney’s annual fan event: Toy Story content is coming to the game this fall. The Toy Story realm will see players exploring Andy’s room and meeting several of his toys, like Woody and Buzz Lightyear — two names notably included in the datamine. Along with a new Disney realm to explore and pals to meet, the Toy Story content also includes plenty of cool cosmetics. You’ll be able to change your character’s appearance with the likes of Buzz’s wings.

As it is, there are a ton of characters to unlock in Disney Dreamlight Valley. If you’re looking to complete your collection, we have plenty of guides to help you out, from Frozen‘s Elsa and Anna to the titular Moana and her demigod mate Maui. You can also unlock Ratatouille‘s Remy, and yes, that does mean his signature dish can be cooked.