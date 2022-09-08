Dr. Disrespect makes a surprise appearance in NBA 2K23

NBA 2K23 is out now across a variety of platforms, and anyone who browses the Season 1 MyCareer park rewards will spot a certain ‘disrespectful’ reward at Tier 8. The doctor is in.

Streamer Jake Lucky was one of the first 2K23 players to publicize this, sharing the discovery on Twitter. “Dr. Disrespect is officially in NBA 2K23,” Lucky tweeted. The Dr. Disrespect Black Steel Mullet and Headphones are earned at Tier 8 as previously mentioned, so this isn’t just some lookalike cosmetic — it’s meant to be the real guy. Dr. Disrespect isn’t necessarily one of the best 3-point shooters or dunkers in the game, but he is available as a cosplay option in MyCareer with this reward. Lower-tier Season 1 prizes include the likes of emotes, MyTeam Tokens, and skill boosts.

Dr Disrespect is officially in NBA 2K23 👀 pic.twitter.com/cB56q7otrj — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) September 8, 2022

As for NBA 2K23’s other modes, MyTeam offers plenty of options for building your squad. If you need a few pointers there, we can help you figure out which MyTeam starter to pick and learn how contracts work. One major change from previous iterations of MyTeam is the inclusion of player lock.

NBA 2K23 is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. There are several editions to choose from, starting with the basic Standard Edition all the way up to the top-tier Championship Edition. Note that the PC and Switch versions of the game are the last-gen form of the game, meaning it’s the same experience as you’d get on PlayStation 4 or Xbox One. NBA 2K23 isn’t currently available on Game Pass, but that could change in the future.

As for Dr. Disrespect, the sometimes-controversial streamer is currently making a game of his own. He teamed up with a former Halo developer to create Midnight Society, a new game studio, at the tail end of 2022. Its first game, Deadrop, was recently in the news due to one of its skins being potentially plagiarized by the Call of Duty: Warzone team.