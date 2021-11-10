Forza Horizon 5 launch continues to break more records for Xbox, reaching 4.5 million players

In our Forza Horizon 5 review, we said the game is staying on the right path – and that path has led it right to some new records for Xbox. In fact, it’s had the biggest launch of any Xbox Studios Game.

This was already the case when it passed 3 million players on day one, and the new number for launch day is even higher. Phil Spencer tweeted that Forza Horizon 5 totaled more than 4.5 million players on its first day on PC and Xbox consoles. On top of that, it’s peak number of concurrent players on launch day was three times the highest ever seen by Forza Horizon 4.

We've invested for years in Xbox so more people can play. With 4.5+ million players so far across PC, cloud & console, Forza Horizon 5 shows that promise coming to life. Largest launch day for XGS game, peak concurrent 3x FH4 high. Thank you players & congrats to @WeArePlayground — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) November 10, 2021

It should be noted that Horizon 5, like all first-party Xbox games, was available on Game Pass day one. Considering any subscriber on PC and Xbox can hop right in and give the new racing game a try, it was certainly a factor in reaching these impressive numbers. The game also supports cross-play, so drivers on either platform can race together.

