God of War Ragnarok fans are voting on whether Kratos will die in the new game

There’s a lot to be excited about with God of War Ragnarok, and the fan base is particularly hyped for the clash between Kratos and Thor and where the series could potentially go next. Of course, there’s also a question of whether or not Kratos will survive Ragnarok. There’s been speculation about his ultimate fate for a long time now.

The question has gone on long enough that ResetEra member (and apparent Guardian of the Galaxy) Star-Lord created a poll about it on the popular gaming forum. The question is simple: “Will Kratos die in God of War Ragnarok?” As of the time of this writing, “no” is winning with more than half of all votes, but that still leaves a good percentage of those who answered differently. Just over a quarter of voters think Kratos will die, while the remainder aren’t sure one way or the other.

It’s a fair question to ask, especially since God of War 2018’s narrative focused on leaving his old life behind. For Kratos, there would be no truer escape from the past than death. Additionally, there are theories that Atreus will turn on his father and do the deed himself. This ties into his true identity (and even the appearance of Fenrir in Ragnarok), but we won’t get into spoilers here.

Besides, there’s already so much confirmed content to get excited for. God of War Ragnarok will see the father and son exploring all nine Norse realms, and Kratos will wield new elemental attacks to deal with threats in those worlds. If you need a refresher before jumping into those, we have a breakdown of how to play the God of War games in order. PlayStation has also put out an official recap video ahead of launch.

Speaking of which, God of War Ragnarok’s release date is November 9, and it’s headed to both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. There are several different editions available for preorder.