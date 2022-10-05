Mortal Kombat creator Ed Boon teases an MK character for MultiVersus

Mortal Kombat creator Ed Boon responded to a fan’s question on Twitter during a Q and A the developer set up. Twitter user damontae99 asked Boon, “[i]s there any chance that an MK character could show up in Multi[V]ersus?” Boon replied with a cheeky response, “[t]hat would be dangerous for me to answer.”

Ed Boon a notorious troll on Twitter as he gives fans false hints and shares silly replies. It’s always a good measure to take whatever Boon writes on Twitter with a grain of salt, even when it seems plausible. However, fans have data-mined MultiVersus and found files for Scorpion and Sub-Zero, the two ninja mascots for the Mortal Kombat series. Mortal Kombat’s studio, NetherRealms Studio, is also owned by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment. Warner Bros. Pictures produced and distributed the 2021 live-action Mortal Kombat film. The film launched on the same day on HBO Max, the Warner Bros.-owned streaming service.

That would be dangerous for me to answer. — Ed Boon (@noobde) October 4, 2022

It’s difficult to decipher if Boon’s Twitter reply is sincere or not. Warner Bros. Media and Player First Games studio have not officially announced anything about a Mortal Kombat character making it into MultiVersus. Nonetheless, there’s enough evidence that hints Mortal Kombat will be making it in the game. We suspect that Scorpion and Sub-Zero will arrive in the game to cross-promote a new Mortal Kombat project, either a new game or the sequel to the live-action film.

MultiVersus is a cross-over fighting game starring the most popular characters owned by Warner Bros. media. The title is one of the best fighting games with crossplay, and new characters like Rick Sanchez, Morty Smith, and Gizmo have been added to the game. Mortal Kombat is a fighting game series that is known for featuring excess gore and its endearing set of characters. The most recent title of Mortal Kombat is Mortal Kombat 11, which was released in April 2019.