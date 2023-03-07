Sons of the Forest allows you to pick up different materials and use them to craft various items. However, while the Crafting Book contains blueprints for different structures, it does not provide any information on how to craft items. To help you out, we’ve decided to list down all crafting recipes in Sons of the Forest.

Sons of the Forest crafting recipes

So far, we have discovered over 20 items that can be crafted using different materials. The materials can be picked up from different spots as regular loot, and we suggest you explore abandoned camps for them. In any case, you can find all crafting recipes in Sons of the Forest below.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Bone Armor (4 bones, 1 rope, and 1 duct tape)

Canned Food (canned food and can opener)

Cat Food (cat food and can opener)

Chainsaw (chainsaw and battery)

Crafted Bow (2 sticks, 1 rope, and 1 duct tape)

Crafted Club (1 stock, 1 rope, and 1 skull)

Crafted Spear (2 sticks, 1 duct tape, and utility knife)

Energy Mix (1 chicory and 1 arrowleaf)

Energy Mix+ (1 chicory, 1 fireweed, and 1 devil’s club)

Flashlight (flashlight and battery)

Health Mix (1 yarrow and 1 aloe vera)

Health Mix+ (1 aloe vera, 1 horsetail, and 1 fireweed)

Hide Armor (2 hides and 1 cloth)

Leaf Armor (10 leaves and 1 cloth)

Molotov (1 vodka bottle and 1 cloth)

Repair Tool (1 stick, 1 rope, and 1 stone)

Stone Arrow (4 small stones, 2 sticks, and 2 feathers)

Tech Armor (1 tech mesh, 1 wire, 1 circuit board, 1 duct tape, and 1 battery)

Time Bomb (1 C2 brick, 1 wire, 1 circuit board, 1 duct tape, 1 watch, and 5 coins)

Torch (1 stick and 1 cloth)

Zipline (grappling hook and 1 rope)

It is important to note that the Chainsaw and Flashlight are items that can be picked up as loot. The crafting recipes we mentioned for them are for the time when they stop working.