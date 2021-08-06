Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Week 12 Epic and Legendary quests – all map challenges

Thanks to the hard work of iFireMonkey we now know what the challenges will be for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Week 12. As always, there will be a range of challenges that players can complete to get experience for their Battle Pass.

As always, there are multiple epic quests and then a single, tiered legendary quest to be complete. The epic quests are worth 30,000 XP this season, while the first tier of the legendary quest is worth 45,000, with each subsequent tier also being worth 30,000 XP. You can find the full list of challenges below.

Week 12 Epic Challenges

Deal damage to saucers – 30000 XP

Deliver a Saucer to Rick Sanchez at Defiant Dish – 30000 XP

Deal damage to opponents with alien weapons (0/150) – 30000 XP

Deal damage with an Alien Parasite attached – 30000 XP

Purchase from vending machines – 30000 XP

Search ammo boxes at Dirty Docks – 30000 XP

Hunt Wildlife – 30000 XP

These challenges have little context in the game files and are likely to change before they go live in the game. We are currently waiting for the week’s Legendary quests to be revealed and will update this article when they are known.