How to unlock all suits in Solar Ash

Solar Ash challenges you to clear anomalies and fight big bosses like the Rust Dragger and Burning Hunter. Changing suits can help you pull this off, but only if you’ve unlocked them. There are eight total in the game, and with one exception, they all impart some great perks like shorter cooldowns for your abilities, double plasma earned, and even shield restoration. Find the full list of suits below.

Rei’s Broken Suit. You start the game with this. It has no perks, but you can equip it if you’re looking for a greater challenge.

Rei’s Suit. Unlocked by finding the Voidrunner cache in the Crater. Reduces the cooldown of your Timeslip ability.

Erving’s Suit. Unlocked by finding all Voidrunner caches in the Broken Capital. Doubles your plasma intake.

Verse’s Suit. Unlocked by finding all Voidrunner caches in Ironroot Basin. Reduces the cooldown of your boosters.

Pyat’s Suit. Unlocked by finding all Voidrunner caches in Eternal Garden. Restores one shield pip each time you defeat an enemy.

Ghozam’s Suit. Unlocked by finding all Voidrunner caches in the Mirrorsea. Doubles your attack power.

Tufte’s Suit. Unlocked by finding all Voidrunner caches in Luminous Peak. Pings caches when you use the scanner.

Absolution Suit. This is the game’s 100% completion reward. Reaching 100% includes finding every Voidrunner cache mentioned above, as well as every Lyris location for her side quest, all Elders for Ahrric’s side quest, and the Away Teams and First Citizen for Admiral Ames’ side quest. The Absolution Suit includes every perk from every other suit, all conveniently rolled into one.