Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – All Riverbed Watch Collectibles & Where to Find Them

The Riverbed Watch is one of the many regions for you to explore while playing Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. Not only is it full of dangerous enemies, but there are several worthwhile collectibles for you to track down while you visit.

This is one of the first regions you can choose to explore when you start Jedi: Survivor. It’s not too far from the Southern Reach and Rambler’s Reach Outpost and contains a few helpful upgrades you can track down. This guide covers all Riverbed Watch Collectibles and where to find them in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

Where to Find Every Riverbed Watch Collectible in Jedi: Survivor

There are 12 Collectibles for you to track down in the Riverbed Watch region in Jedi: Survivor. You can find this area on Koboh, and it’s close to the Southern Reach, right before you get to Rambler’s Reach Outpost, the primary location on the planet.

There are five categories of Collectibles that you can find this area. You will find: Chests, Databank entries, Force Essence, Seed Pods, and Treasures.

All Riverbed Watch Chest locations in Jedi: Survivor

The Riverbed Watch contains one chest for you to find in Jedi: Survivor.

Chest Location Chest Collection Description Reward Chest Location 1 This is a chest you can find at the top of the Watchtower. This is a location at the center of the Riverbed Watch, and you’ll need to defeat all of the Droids protecting it to loot the chest. Cal Hairstyle – Bun

All Riverbed Watch Databank locations in Jedi: Survivor

There are four Databank entries for you to find the Riverbed Watch region of Jedi: Survivor.

Databank Location Databank Collection Description Databank Location 1 You can find this Databank entry close to the starting area of the Riverbed Watch, close to where you’ll see the Southern Reach area. Databank Location 2 There is a small cave on the side of the Riverbed Watch. You can find it below the area that leads to Harvest Ridge. Databank Location 3 You can find this on the cliff close to the Watchtower, close to the Meditation Point below it. Databank Location 4 This is another Databank entry you can find at the top of the Riverbed Watch tower.

All Riverbed Watch Force Essence locations in Jedi: Survivor

There is only one Force Essence location for you to find in the Riverbed Watch are in Jedi: Survivor.

Force Essence Location Force Essence Collection Description Reward Force Essence Location 1 You can find the Force Essence at the top of the Watchtower. This is an optional location to coqnuer in Jedi: Survivor, and it should be available after you defeat all of the Battle Droids protecting the location. Maximum Health

All Riverbed Watch Seed Pod locations in Jedi: Survivor

There are four Seed Pods you need to track down in the Riverbed Watch region of Jedi: Survivor.

Seed Pod Location Seed Pod Colletion Description Seed Pod Location 1, 2, and 3 These three are close to the dam connecting the Riverbed Watch and Rambler’s Reach Outpost. They won’t be too far away from each other, but don’t get too close to the dam. That’s where you’ll head into the other territories. Seed Pod Location 4 You can find the final seeds close to the large building, at the base. You should be able to find them close to the right of the large structure, next to the trees.

All Riverbed Watch Treasure locations in Jedi: Survivor

You will find two Treasures in the Riverbed Watch region of Jedi: Survivor.

Treasure location Treasure Collection Description Reward Treasure Location 1 The first Treasure is one you can find at the top of the Watchtower. You’ll need to climb your way up and take out the droids. You should find it close to their best. Priorite Shard Treasure Location 2 There is a second Treasure closer to the river. It’s protected by a Scavenger Droid, which you’ll need to quickly subdue before it disappears. Priorite Shard

