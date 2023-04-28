Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – How to Explore the High Republic Chamber in the Forest

Not every avenue you explore will be straightforward in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. Many of the rumors you hear are going to point you in the correct direction to find something, but you’ll need to sort out what you’re looking for and how you need to find it when you get there.

While exploring the Basalt Rift on Kobah, you’re going to meet a Twi’Lek named Toa, who was researching the High Republic structures on the planet and wants your help reaching a specific area. She can’t get there on her own. Here’s what you need to know about how to explore the High Republic Chamber in the Forest in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

How to Start Explore the High Republic Chamber in the Forest in Jedi: Survivor

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can acquire this Jedi: Survivor rumor by speaking with Toa. You’re going to find this Twi’Lek in the Basalt Rift, close to where you’ll find the Forest Array. She’ll be alone in a camp and tell you about the High Republic structures she’s trying to study. Understandably, she’d rather stay in camp than go out and potentially get gunned down by Imperial Stormtroopers.

After speaking with Toa, she will point out where you need to go to investigate the High Republic Chamber. It’s not too far from her current position.

Screenshot by Gamepur

How to Complete Explore the High Republic Chamber in the Forest in Jedi: Survivor

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you’ve spoken with Toa, leave her camp and head to the left. You’ll go up a pathway where you’re going to encounter a handful of crumbled pillars and an upward slope that you can walk to. Eventually, you’ll reach a broken bridge that leads to another location to your right, and you can examine it. Cal will deduce it’s the Jedi: Survivor High Republic Chamber you’re looking for.

Screenshot by Gamepur

There will be a rope between the gap. You can use Force Pull to bring it to you and jump across. When you arrive at the door, you can activate it using the device Zee gave you earlier in the Jedi: Survivor story. You can step inside the chamber and use the elevator to head down to the next area. This will bring you to the Chamber of Reason.

The Chamber of Reason is a temple with a handful of puzzles you’ll need to solve. Similar to many of the puzzles surrounding the High Republic on Koboh, these ones use similar mechanics where you have to play an orb at a specific conduit and activate a bridge to reach the other side. This will take you through roughly four small puzzles to solve to reach the end.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you’re at the end of the Chamber of Reason, you’ll receive a Force Essence collectible, which rewards you a. Reaching the Force Essence completes the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor rumor, and you’ll have finished the Chamber of Reason at the same time.