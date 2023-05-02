Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – Investigate the Abandoned Shack Walkthrough

You will find several hidden locations scattered through your playthrough of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. These locations have hidden collectibles that you can add to your inventory or might contain a story or two about the area you’re exploring.

While on Koboh, there’s an Abandoned Shack that you can find on the outskirts of the outpost. Checking out this area would be a good idea, and it’s not too far from the central hub. Here’s what you need to know about investigating the Abandoned Shack in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

How to Start Investigating the Abandoned Shack in Jedi: Survivor

The locals refer to this location as Qi’s Workshop. You can learn about it by speaking to NPCs in Rambler’s Reach Outpost, and they’ll point you to the correct location to go, which is a ramp adjacent to the outpost.

Where to find the Abandoned Shack in Jedi: Survivor

When you reach the ramp, you can run scale to explore the new region of Koboh in Jedi: Survivor. This location is called Foothill Falls, and it has several collectibles and enemies to encounter while exploring this region. This is also the area where you can recruit the Mysterious Fisherman. When you arrive at the entrance, go to the left and there’s a prospector with a Nekko you can speak with and a wire that will take you up to the next area.

When you reach the top, turn to the left, and a Relter will fly in the air. You can use these to fly across the large gaps, an ability you’ll unlock as you progress through the story and make your way to the Forest Array. Jump underneath it to fly across towards the other side of the canyon, to the Abandoned Shack.

You’ll find Jedi: Survivor’s Abandoned Shack when you arrive on the other side. However, there are a handful of Bedlam Raiders wandering around the area. You’ll need to dispatch them to explore this area without worrying about a fight. Once they have been dealt with, plenty of collectibles and secrets exist in this area, such as T-1N8 in the basement.

How to Destroy Damaged Door in Abandoned Shack in Jedi: Survivor

However, the more important mystery lies in the back of the shack. A partially damaged door blocks this, and in Jedi: Survivor, this means you need Jedi: Survivor’s Roller Mine droid. To find it, turn around, and go down to the pool at the bottom of this area. There’s a Nekko down here that you can ride and take to the side of the shack.

Take it to the back of the shack, and a metal wall will be on the side of the rocks. You can jump off the Nekko to land on the side of the metal and run across to the top platform.

At this top area, you can jump across the gap to reach the other side with a terminal for BD-1 to slice. This will summon a Roller Mine, and you can drag it to the platform’s edge, overlooking Jedi: Survivor’s Abandoned Shack. Use Force Pull on the Roller Mine, aim it at the damaged door, and then use Force Push to destroy it.

With the door destroyed, you can explore the back area where you can find a Stim Container, increasing your maximum stims in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. This is an incredibly useful talent to expand, giving you more chances to heal in combat.

