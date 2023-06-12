Tears of the Kingdom – How To Get The Gloom Sword

The elements of fire, ice, and shock are all too familiar to returning Zelda players in Tears of the Kingdom. However, a new element was added in ToK that instilled fear into players’ minds: Gloom. This combination of a messy painter’s red and black goo loves to drain the life out of unsuspecting victims, temporarily taking their hearts away.

However, the game lets you turn this often-harming element into an ally with the Gloom Sword. This guide explains how to get the Gloom Sword and every spawn location for the Phantom Ganon.

Where to Get the Gloom Sword

Screenshot by Gamepur

To obtain the powerful Gloom Sword in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, players must find and defeat Phantom Ganon.

Phantom Ganon is an enemy that can be found throughout the map. To locate him, look for areas near chasms and piles of Gloom. You will then encounter Gloom Hands that will attack you. Once you defeat them all, Phantom Ganon will spawn.

Related: Tears of the Kingdom – All Well Locations

The best way to defeat Phantom Ganon is to jump back to trigger a flurry rush whenever he attacks. Alternatively, run as far back as possible and shoot at him with fused arrows. Once defeated, Phantom Ganon will drop a Gloom Sword.

The Gloom Sword is a one-handed weapon with a base attack of 41 and a durability of 15. Its unique effect, Gloom Toll, slowly inflicts the wielder with gloom.

All Phantom Ganon Locations

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you’re set on finding and defeating Phantom Ganon to get the Gloom Sword, here are a few spawn locations for Gloom Hands:

Akkala Citadel Ruins

Eastern Abbey

Great Hyrule Forest Depths

Great Plateau Forest of Spirits

Hyrule Castle Docks

Hyrule Ridge

Korok Forest

Lindor’s Brow Cave

Near the peak of Mount Lanyuru

North Lomei Labyrinth

Tabahl Woods

And that’s it! Check out our other The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom guides below to help with crafting, exploring, and tackling challenges across Hyrule.

Tears of the Kingdom Complete Guide | Every Ability & How To Unlock Them | How to Get The Paraglider | How to Get & Use The Travel Medallion | All Armor Locations & Where to Find Them | All Construct Materials & Where to Find Them | All Shrine Locations & Strategies | How to Get More Heart Containers