Tears Of The Kingdom: How To Complete A Token Of Friendship Quest

In The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the player must complete the “A Token of Friendship” quest if they wish to find the Zora Greaves, which are part of the complete Zora Armor set. These armor pieces are scattered around the map, but you can’t immediately go after them.

Instead, you’ll need to work on other main story objectives before this becomes available to you. A Token of Friendship is one of those tasks, but this won’t appear until you do something even more pressing first.

How To Find The Zora Greaves In The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

You can’t take on the A Token of Friendship quest straight away. Instead, you need to complete the Water Temple in Tears of the Kingdom, which will also involve finding the Zora Armor, as you need it to reach the dungeon. Once you have defeated Mucktorok, the Scourge of the Water Temple, you will return to Zora’s Domain. You can find Yona here; she will give you the A Token of Friendship Quest.

You need to travel to the East Reservoir Lake, with the closest Shrine being the Ihen-a Shrine near Mipha Court. From here, you can glide over the water, where you will see a raging whirlpool. Make sure to drop into the center of the whirlpool, and you’ll arrive at the Ancient Zora Waterworks.

The water in the Ancient Zora Waterworks has drained away, leaving only a cave and some planks. Follow the path, and you’ll eventually see a hole leading further into the group. Be careful in the next area, as some conspicuous stones are jutting out of the ground (seen in the screenshot below), which will turn into a Stone Tallus, giving you a tough boss battle. The wet area means you can’t fast climb up the Stone Tallus without slipping, and if you drop, it has plenty of time to wallop you with its fist.

If you venture behind the waterfall near the Stone Tallus, you will see the chest containing the Zora Greaves. Like the Zora Armor and the Zora Helm, they will increase Link’s swimming speed and look really cool when equipped as part of the whole Zora Armor set.

If you return to Zora’s Domain and speak to Yona, she will comment on the Zora Greaves and will then point you to the throne room, where you can start “The Never-Ending Lecture” quest, putting you on the path to acquiring the Zora Helm.

