Tears of the Kingdom – How to Find Snowfield Stable

Snowfield Stable is one of the several locations you can visit in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. It’s a location that might be a little tricky to track down, especially if the Blizzard is still happening in the region.

Thankfully, Snowfield Stable does not move, so once you find it, you’ll be able to visit whenever you want to check it out and double-check your map to find its location. This guide covers how to find Snowfield Stable in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Where to find Snowfield Stable in Tears of the Kingdom

Screenshot by Gamepur

Snowfield Stable is one of the many stables you can find in Tears of the Kingdom. Like other stables, it’s a building where you can register any wild horses you find, speak to characters about the region, and visit Beedle, who is eager to buy and trade any goods you might have acquired during your travels.

The best way to narrow your search of this location is to check out the area north of Lindor’s Brow Skyview Tower. This is a Skyview Tower you can find close to Hyrule Ridge. We recommend starting at this landmark to make it easier to find.

Once you’re at this Skyview Tower, activate it, launch yourself into the air, and glide north. From here, you’ll fly across Tanagar Canyon and make your way to South Tabanatha Snowfield. This is the region you should be able to find Snowfield Stable, and it will be alongside the road in this region. If you’re coming from the north and heading south, follow the road south from the Great Fairy Fountain.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you reach Snowfield Stable, speak with the Stablemaster and receive a Pony Point for this being your first visit. We’d also recommend grabbing the nearby Shrine, Orochium Shrine, to make sure you can fast travel back to this area whenever you want to visit.

Every Stable will have a Shrine for you to use as a fast travel point, and it makes these locations far more appealing. If you don’t already have a horse out, speak with the Stablemaster to bring out your horse, or you can choose to grab one of the nearby wild ones and attempt to tame it.

And that’s it! Check out our other The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom guides below to help with crafting, exploring, and tackling challenges across Hyrule.

