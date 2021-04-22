When will Raz Glyph Master Style becomes available in Fortnite, and how to get it

One of the most sought after skin styles in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 is the Glyph Master Style for Raz. It takes the mildly hippie looking Raz and turns him into a purple skinned master of the eldritch arts, which is a good look for just about anyone.

The skin is not available yet, however, and people are wondering what they need to do to get their hands on it, and when it will become available.

When will the Raz Glyph Master Style be available?

At the moment, it looks like the skin will become available on Tuesday, April 27. This is when the last set of Spire Challenges are due to release, and players need to complete the entire run of thematic challenges to get their hands on the Raz Glyph Master Style.

All Spire Challenges

There are quite a few of these challenges, if players have not started them already. As such, it is a good idea to start working on them as quickly as possible.

First Week

Second Week

Play the Spire’s Message at a Guardian Outpost – 15000 XP

Talk to the Joneses (0/6) – 45000 XP

Talk to Jonesy the First

Duel Jonesy the First

Return to Jones The First

Third Week

Due for release on Tuesday, April 27.