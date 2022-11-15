Where to find Canned Coffee in Fallout 76

There are plenty of methods that you can use to survive in the wastelands in Fallout 76. While some prefer to keep themselves well-fed and hydrated, others might rely on untraditional methods such as consuming copious amounts of caffeine. Canned Coffee is a great source of energy and is important to find if you are running an agility build. This guide will show you where you can find Canned Coffee in Fallout 76.

Canned Coffee locations in Fallout 76

Agility builds benefit from having high amounts of Action Points, also referred to as AP. AP is consumed any time your character performs an action like swinging a weapon, performing power attacks, using V.A.T.S, or running. Each time you level up and until you reach level 50, you will gain additional AP to keep yourself moving in the game.

Screenshot by Gamepur

What makes Canned Coffee so good is that it grants you 300AP whenever you consume it and causes barely any radiation. If you have a build that relies heavily on AP, you will want to make sure you keep your character stocked with Coffee. You can find Canned Coffee in the following areas around the map:

Toxic Dried Lakebed – One can of Coffee can be found on the roof of the shack next to the lakebed.

One can of Coffee can be found on the roof of the shack next to the lakebed. Sunday Brothers’ Cabin – A single can of Coffee can be found in the basement of the house on a shelf.

A single can of Coffee can be found in the basement of the house on a shelf. South Mountain Lookout – Two cans can be found with one being on a shelf in the shack and the other being at the top of the tower.

Two cans can be found with one being on a shelf in the shack and the other being at the top of the tower. Flatwoods – One Canned Coffee can be found in the tavern on the kitchen counter.

One Canned Coffee can be found in the tavern on the kitchen counter. Mosstown – There are several cans of Coffee in the large shack to the west of this area.

Canned Coffee can also be found inside food containers all across the wasteland. When searching for food items like this, it is important to equip the Can Do! perk which gives you up to an 80% chance to find extra food items in containers. If your character relies on alcohol, you can also use Canned Coffee to make a White Russian drink.