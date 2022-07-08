Fortnite adds two mighty Thor: Love and Thunder skins

In the realm of video games, God of War Ragnarok isn’t the only place where you can see Thor in action. Fortnite is beating that game to the punch with a pair of Thor skins. The duo joins the game in celebration of Marvel Studios’ Thor: Love and Thunder film, which is now playing in theaters.

The skins might not look like their Marvel Cinematic Universe counterparts, but they do come with additional gear, as detailed on the Fortnite blog. Rather than being unlockable through challenges (like Major Mancake and other select skins), all of these cosmetics are available in the Fortnite Shop now. The Gods of Thunder Pack will cost you 2,500 V-Bucks.

Included in the pack is the original god of thunder, Thor Odinson. In addition to his overall costume, you’ll also get his cape as back bling, his lightning-touched Stormbreaker Axe as a pickaxe and a glider, and the Bring the Hammer Down emote. Only certain Fortnite characters can use that emote: Thor Odinson, Mighty Thor, and Captain America all qualify. As for the Mighty Thor, aka Jane Foster, you’ll get her costume, her cape as back bling, and her reformed version of Mjolnir as a pickaxe and glider. The costumes and pickaxes are reactive, so each elimination you get will give them a nice visual jolt of electricity. Finally, the bundle includes a loading screen featuring the dual heroes in a battle pose.

These two are far from the first Marvel characters to cross over into Fortnite. The list of Marvel Fortnite skins goes deep, from the aforementioned Captain America to the most recent iteration of Spider-Man. At this point, it’s possible to recreate several Avengers scenes within the game.

Of course, Fortnite is also full of crossover skins from other properties like Star Wars and Street Fighter too. There’s also a number of funny meme skins for those who take the battle royale game a little less seriously.