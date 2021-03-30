All Spire Challenges in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6

The Spire Challenges have begun in Fortnite. They will be rolling out over the next couple of months, arriving this week, then the next batch in Week 5, and the last batch in Week 7.

You can find all the challenges listed below, along with links to guides on how to do them as quickly as possible. Make sure you check back over the coming weeks, as we will be adding guides for all the Spire challenges that arrive as the season goes on.

All Week 3 Spire Challenges

The challenges hint at some strange and mysterious going on with the Spire, which makes sense as it is the centerpiece of the map, and in many ways, the season. You will need to complete challenges for Tarana and Raz in Week 3, and there will be quite a lot of running around the map, so prepare to put the work in.

