Genshin Impact Vibro-Crystal Verification Day 3 guide – Warmth Observation

For Vibro-Crystal Verification Day 3 in Genshin Impact, we are presented with the unlikely trial team comp of Dehya, Raiden, Yaoyao, and Xingqiu in “Warmth Observation.” However, before you give up hope due to the Flame-Mane’s current lack of DPS capabilities, do understand that the overpowered Electro Archon of Inazuma will make up for the loss in points. In other words, you can still easily reach the 2,000-point maximum rewards if you follow our recommended setups and combat strategies below.

Reaching 2,000 stage score for Warmth Observation with Trial Characters in Genshin Impact

Screenshot by Gamepur

Since the enemy waves in Warmth Observation’s First Half of Vibro-Crystal Verification Day 3 are weaker than the latter half, we advise using Dehya and Yaoyao as the stage’s first team duo. Raiden and Xingqiu are more than capable of keeping up the pace against the Ruin Automatons in the Second Half. For Harmonics, we recommend connecting the first Transmission to the Precision Receiver for extra CRIT Rate. In contrast, the second and third will be the Elemental Receiver to bolster the Elemental DMG of our two teams. The double-stacked Elemental Receiver, in particular, is crucial for reaching 2,000+ points for our trial characters.

First Half of Warmth Observation in Genshin Impact Vibro-Crystal Verification

Screenshot by Gamepur

At the start of the Harmonics Test First Half of the Warmth Observation challenge in Genshin Impact, we suggest you follow our recommended rotation for Dehya and Yaoyao:

Start by tossing Yaoyao’s Yuegui at your targets before unleashing her Elemental Burst, Moonjade Descent. After the enemies have been applied with Dendro, switch to Dehya and cast her Elemental Skill. This attack should deal a solid amount of Burning damage, including some Burgeon when the Hydro Slimes spawn. Activate Dehya’s Leonine Bite and relentlessly spam your attack button. Be very careful not to cancel her Ult by jumping. Switch back to Yaoyao and use her Elemental Skill. There will be several seconds before her Burst’s CD is over. Use this time to reposition yourself before repeating the rotation.

Remember that the goal is to reach somewhere between 750 and 800 points. Do not worry if you cannot attain 1,000 points since your second team’s performance can compensate for at least 250 points lost in the First Half.

Second Half of Warmth Observation in Genshin Impact Vibro-Crystal Verification

Screenshot by Gamepur

The second part of the challenge is notably less “spammy” than the first. During the Warmth Observation’s Second Half in Genshin Impact Vibro-Crystal Verification Day 3, it is crucial you refrain from thoughtlessly spamming Raiden’s Elemental Burst. Using Musou Shinsetsu when no enemies have spawned is a wasted insta-kill. To avoid this mistake, we recommend following our rotation steps below:

As Xingqiu, your primary role is to apply Hydro before switching back to Raiden. Avoid using him for regular attacks since his DPS is suboptimal. Start by casting Fatal Rainscreen, followed by Xingqiu’s Raincutter Burst. Immediately switch to Raiden and cast her Elemental Skill, Baleful Omen. After defeating an enemy with regular strikes, wait until a new, full-health Ruin Automaton spawns before casting her Elemental Burst. Continue striking enemies with Raiden’s normal attacks, but keep a close eye on Xingqiu’s icon to see if his Ult is up. If the Elemental Burst icon is visible, quickly swap to Xingqiu and apply Hydro before going back to Raiden.

Accurate attacks and well-timed Elemental Abilities are essential for achieving 2,000 points for Vibro-Crystal Verification Day 3 in Genshin Impact.