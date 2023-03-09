Holocure Tier List – The best characters in Holocure

Despite being completely free, Holocure is undoubtedly one of the best “Vampire Survivors-likes” available; however, with so many Hololive VTubers to choose from, which character is the best? As of Version 0.5, there are 29 playable characters to choose from, featuring beloved idols like Gura from holoMyth, Kronii from holoCouncil, and Subaru from Gen 2. Despite how strong your love for some of these VTubers might be, some of them are noticeably less ideal for playing than others, and we are here to help you choose which of them is the best.

Which characters are the best in Holocure

With so many items and weapons for potential build variety, we have designed a solid methodology to simplify things for determining our tier list of Holocure characters:

The Upgrade section is off-limits, excluding Weapon Limit and G Rank Off to ensure we only focus on our VTuber’s unique weapons and traits. We played all 29 Hololive members in the Grassy Plains until defeating the first boss, which spawns around the two-minute mark, to get a decent idea of their base, face-value performance. Special Attacks are not allowed because even the lowest-tier characters can possess an overpowered ability, skewing our judgment of their combative capabilities.

With our parameters now established to ensure our ratings are fair, here is a list displaying every the tier ranking for every playable character in Holocure:

Tier Hololive Member S Tokino Sora, Yuzuki Choco, Murasaki Shion A Amelia Watson, Gawr Gura, Ookami Mio, Inugami Korone, Yozora Mel, IRyS B Calliope Mori, Shirakami Fubuki, Sakura Miko, Natsuiro Matsuri, Oozora Subaru, Nakiri Ayame C Takanashi Kiara, Ouro Kronii, Ceres Fauna, Nanashi Mumei, Nekomata Okayu, Roboco-san, Hoshimachi Suisei, Aki Rosenthal, Minato Aqua D Ninomae Ina’nis, Hakos Baelz, Tsukumo Sana, AZKi, Akai Haato

S-tier characters in Holocure

At the top of the tier list, we have three overpowered units equal in their top-tier performance: Sora, Choco, and Shion. At first, Sora’s spinning Bright Star projectiles might feel awkward, but once you can position multiple stars on one boss or a group of enemies, these chainsaw-like weapons can shred apart your foes. Likewise, Choco’s Love Needles can pierce through multiple enemies in a wide cone, multiplying the damage dealt for each syringe. At the two-minute mark, her weapon becomes an excellent elite-and-trash-mob-stabbing machine. Finally, Shion’s Murasaki Bolt initially appears to be weak. However, once you have leveled it several times, it becomes a deadly shotgun that can melt close-range opponents while keeping distant foes at bay.

A-tier characters in Holocure

While they cannot offer the same combat power as the S-tiers, our picks for A-tier can certainly hold their own by featuring effective and easy-to-control weapons. First, Amelia’s Pistol Shot is visually not intimidating but can produce high damage numbers on single targets, making her an excellent pick for dealing with elites and bosses. Gura’s Trident Thrust is like Choco’s needle but offers a slightly smaller range. Once leveled, it can become highly effective at close range. Next is Mio, whose Tarot Card’s linear back-and-forth swiping mechanic almost places her in the S-tier category. However, her projectiles’ short range and scope could be better, despite her notably great damage output.

Korone’s Orayo is somewhat comparable to Gura’s trident but stronger. However, her speedy close-quarter punching attack lacks range, preventing her from reaching S-tier status. Mel’s Kapu Kapu and bat minions make her a fantastic horde-clearer, which will keep your screen filled with fewer weak enemies and more XP pickups. Lastly, similar to Shion, IRyS is a character in Holocure who has a slow start but can quickly rise in power after her weapon is able to penetrate through enemies. However, the fact that you need to manually reach this point stifles her tier ranking.

B-tier characters in Holocure

For B-tier characters in Holocure, we have Calli, Fubuki, Miko, Matsuri, Subaru, and Ayame. They are all decent units but lack the extraordinary capabilities to make them ideal picks. Calli, Miko, and Fubuki are almost identical, possessing arc-swiping weapons. While these armaments are not bad, their attack speed is too low, resulting in damage numbers too low to be satisfying. Ayame is slightly more engaging thanks to the higher flexibility of her Dual Katanas. However, the DPS rates are still too low. Conversely, Subaru’s Baseball Pitch offers exceptionally high damage, but her projectile’s trajectory is too linear for clearing groups of enemies.

C-tier characters in Holocure

Unfortunately, it is hard to recommend Hololive members from the C-tier list unless you are a diehard fan of the Holocure character. Whether it’s low damage numbers, clunky, uncontrollable weapons, or awkward hitbox positioning, the drawbacks of these units are too noticeable to be reliable in combat. For instance, Kiara’s Phoenix Sword cannot strike enemies directly beside her sprite, and it’s impossible for AkiRose’s Aik to ever hit the target you want. The list could go on, but the gist is that using these characters is only reasonable if you desire a “novel” experience in your runs.

D-tier characters in Holocure

In the C-tier section, we mentioned that we would not recommend the characters under most circumstances. On the other hand, we advise against choosing any characters in our D-tier category for Holocure characters. Despite the real VTubers themselves being outstanding individuals with unique characteristics, their playable counterparts in Hololive offer an atrocious experience and will make most regret playing them. Whether it’s Ina’s Summon Tentacle’s inability to hit its target or Sana’s weapon not killing the boss after its 20th orbit, none of these units are worth your time for effective meta-gameplay.