How to abduct an opponent with a saucer tractor beam in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7

One of the challenges in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 is to abduct an opponent with a saucer tractor beam. The first step to completing this challenge will be to get a flying saucer. These can be found in a few places around the map, and players can jump into them and fly them around.

The do move a little slow, and are not particularly tough, so you need to be careful when you are flying them. You can find the locations of the UFOs on the map below.

When you are in the UFO, you want to try down other players, and when you see one fly directly over them. You will see a white, box-like reticle appear around them and you can then activate the tractor beam by hitting the ADS button that you would normally use to aim down sights in a gun fight.

You can find the rest of the Week 4 challenges below:

Epic Quests

Legendary Quests