How to abduct an opponent with a saucer tractor beam in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7
I want to believe.
One of the challenges in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 is to abduct an opponent with a saucer tractor beam. The first step to completing this challenge will be to get a flying saucer. These can be found in a few places around the map, and players can jump into them and fly them around.
The do move a little slow, and are not particularly tough, so you need to be careful when you are flying them. You can find the locations of the UFOs on the map below.
When you are in the UFO, you want to try down other players, and when you see one fly directly over them. You will see a white, box-like reticle appear around them and you can then activate the tractor beam by hitting the ADS button that you would normally use to aim down sights in a gun fight.
You can find the rest of the Week 4 challenges below:
Epic Quests
- Deal damage near an Abductor – (0/1000) 30,000XP
- Destroy hiding places – (0/3) 30,000 XP
- Destroy objects at Retail Row, Lazy Lake, Pleasant Park, or Holly Hatchery – (0/5) 30,000 XP
- Experience low-gravity with Alien Nanites or on the Mothership – (0/1) 30,000 XP
- Hunt an infected animal – (0/1) 30,000 XP
- Travel in a saucer – (0/1000) 30,000 XP
- Abduct an opponent with a saucer tractor beam – (0/1) 30,000 XP
Legendary Quests
- Search the farm for clues (0/1) – 45,000 XP
- Visit Farmer Steel’s favorite places (0/3) – 30,000 XP
- Place missing person signs in Weeping Woods and Misty Meadows (0/4) – 30,000 XP
- Collect Doomsday Preppers guide (0/1) – 30,000 XP
- Forage for food and supplies (0/5) – 30,000 XP