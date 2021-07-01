How to destroy objects at Retail Row, Lazy Lake, Pleasant Park, or Holly Hatchery in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7

One of the challenges in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Week 4 is to destroy objects at Retail Row, Lazy Lake, Pleasant Park, or the new Holly Hatchery location. At the moment, this challenge seems to be very simple, unless their is some kind of hidden mechanic to it.

Destroy object challenges normally just mean that you need to destroy things like tables, chairs, shelves, cash registers, benches, etc. It doesn’t mean walls or ceiling, as they are classified as structures. So if you go to any of the listed locations and simply break up some of those objects, you will complete the challenge.

A good tactic is to head for a house in any of the listed locations, go to the kitchen, and use your harvesting tool to destroy the cabinets, shelves, fridge, cooker, and other items that you can find inside.

You can find the rest of the weekly challenges below:

Epic Quests

Deal damage near an Abductor – (0/1000) 30,000XP

Destroy hiding places – (0/3) 30,000 XP

Destroy objects at Retail Row, Lazy Lake, Pleasant Park, or Holly Hatchery – (0/5) 30,000 XP

Experience low-gravity with Alien Nanites or on the Mothership – (0/1) 30,000 XP

Hunt an infected animal – (0/1) 30,000 XP

Travel in a saucer – (0/1000) 30,000 XP

Abduct an opponent with a saucer tractor beam – (0/1) 30,000 XP

Legendary Quests