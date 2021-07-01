How to travel in a saucer in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7

One of the challenges in Week 4 of Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 7 is to travel in a saucer. These are the small alien ships that you can find all over the map in the new season. Some are guarded by enemies, while some are pretty easy to get to, so we will show you where to find them all in this guide.

At these locations, players can find the crashed UFOs, some IO Guards, and usually, some IO Chests as well that contain plenty of loot. The UFOs are not particularly tough and will get downed pretty quickly by combined fire from enemies. Their energy cannon does plenty of area of effect damage to structures, however.

Durr Burger Restaurant near Weeping Woods, often guarded by IO Guards. The Green Steel Bridge near Corny Complex, unguarded. Camp Cod on the south coast of the island, unguarded. Steamy Stacks, often guarded by IO Guards. Dirty Docks, often guarded by IO Guards.

Players can also find manned UFOs in each game by paying attention to the map at the start of each round. There will be a small number of named locations that have purple text instead of the usual white. These are home to aliens, with UFOs on patrol in those areas. You won’t be able to fly those UFOs unless you carefully shoot the aliens out of them, so you are better off going to one of the areas marked above for this challenge. Once you get your saucer, all you need to do is fly it for 1000 meters to finish up the challenge.

You can find the rest of the weekly challenges below.

Epic Quests

Deal damage near an Abductor – (0/1000) 30,000XP

Destroy hiding places – (0/3) 30,000 XP

Destroy objects at Retail Row, Lazy Lake, Pleasant Park, or Holly Hatchery – (0/5) 30,000 XP

Experience low-gravity with Alien Nanites or on the Mothership – (0/1) 30,000 XP

Hunt an infected animal – (0/1) 30,000 XP

Travel in a saucer – (0/1000) 30,000 XP

Abduct an opponent with a saucer tractor beam – (0/1) 30,000 XP

Legendary Quests