How to experience low-gravity with Alien Nanites or on the Mothership

One of the challenge in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Week 4 is to experience low gravity with Alien Nanites, or on the Mothership. In this guide we will run through both methods so that you can finish up the challenge as quickly as possible.

Both are quite different, and one involves more work while the other involves more luck. You will be able to find full details for both methods below as soon as the weekly update hits.

The Mothership

If you are wondering how to get to the mothership, then it is actually quite simple. As you drop in from the Battle Bus you will notice that there are massive floating platforms above the island. You can drop onto them if you wish, where you might find some ground loot.

At the center of each platform is an energy beam that will draw any player up from the island below. These platforms are called Abductors. After a short while, they will activate, giving off a powerful beam of energy straight down to the island. Any player below the platform can get sucked upwards, and will eventually be teleported to the mothership.

Here, they will find themselves in a cell for a few moments before being teleported into a strange, low gravity arena where they will need to battle other players. You can extend the time you spend there by picking up the small clock symbols. You cannot get eliminated while in the arena, however.

When your time in the arena runs out, you will be moved to a room filled with chests that you can loot before eventually being moved back to the surface of the island.

Alien Nanites

We will update this section of the guide as soon as the Alien Nanites are live in the game. For now, it seems that it is possible to throw them like a grenade, causing a change to the structure of the island around where it lands, creating low gravity fields.

