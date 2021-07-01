How to hunt an infected animal in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7

One of the challenges in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Week 4 is to hunt an infected animal. This means you will need to track down an animal that has an alien parasite attached to it. You will need to be careful, as the Alien Parasite will die if you shoot it too much, so be sure to shoot at the animal’s body, not the head where the parasite will be attached.

Alien Parasites can be found all over the map, wherever normal wildlife is located. All creatures on the map have a chance to be infected, and while the chance is currently low, it is expected to rise as the season goes on. A really good place to look is near the purple patch at Pleasant Park, as you can often find infected chickens and boars here.

Once the host is dead, just venture near the Alien Parasite and it will attach to your character instead, taking some health but giving you the low gravity boost. If you want to get rid of the Alien Parasite, jumping in water will wash it off, but you will no instantly heal back your lost health and will need to use health items to get it.

You can find the rest of the Week 4 challenges below:

Epic Quests

Deal damage near an Abductor – (0/1000) 30,000XP

Destroy hiding places – (0/3) 30,000 XP

Destroy objects at Retail Row, Lazy Lake, Pleasant Park, or Holly Hatchery – (0/5) 30,000 XP

Experience low-gravity with Alien Nanites or on the Mothership – (0/1) 30,000 XP

Hunt an infected animal – (0/1) 30,000 XP

Travel in a saucer – (0/1000) 30,000 XP

Abduct an opponent with a saucer tractor beam – (0/1) 30,000 XP

Legendary Quests