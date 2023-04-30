Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – How to Solve All Chamber of Connection Puzzles

The Chamber of Connection is one of the several High Republic Chambers you can find on Koboh in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. These Jedi Chambers are hidden throughout the planet, and they’re full of puzzles for you to solve.

The puzzles in the Chamber of Connection can be a little tricky. They gave us a hard time when we were attempting to solve them, but the rewards are well worth it, especially if you want to find all of the Jedi Chambers. This guide covers how to solve all Chamber of Connection puzzles in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

Every Chamber of Connection Puzzle Solution in Jedi: Survivor

Screenshot by Gamepur

Before you can work through the Chamber of Connection, you’ll need to find it. This is one of many Jedi Chambers you need to find on Koboh. You can start searching for it as you progress through the Jedi: Survivor main story and gain access to the Viscid Bog. You can find it close to this Meditation Point by jumping onto the lower grappling line and traveling across the bog to find it.

When you arrive at the start of the chamber, you can begin working on the puzzles. The chamber will have you starting on the first floor, with a Koboh Matter laser at the center. However, there is no orb that you can find, at least immediately.

You need to head to the front of the chamber and stand on the pedestal. The gates in front of you will separate, and an orb will appear. Use Force Pull to drag it to you, and then toss the orb onto the Koboh Matter laser.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The laser will shoot into the wall, and you can now use BD-1’s Koboh Matter grinder to connect it to the Koboh Matter Wall on the side of the room, burning it away. This will give you access way to follow to the second floor. However, the path forward will be blocked.

You need to turn around, climb up the wall, and reach the second area, bringing you back to the main chamber. You will need to know Jedi: Survivor’s Dash ability to make it across to the center around.

Screenshot by Gamepur

From here, you’ll stand over the Koboh Laser. You’ll need to take out BD-1’s Koboh Grinder again, a trusty item in Jedi: Survivor, and connect it through the right wall, making sure you stand on the pedestal that connects on this side, preventing gaps where there’s a waterfall.

Step off the pedestal once you reach the right side, repeat it again with the metal walls on the far right, and then reach the Koboh Matter on the right side of the room. This can be tricky because the timing needs to be fast.

Destroying the Koboh Matter wall will reveal a pathway you can walk through and reach the higher levels. You’ll want to reach the right side of the room from this point and unlock a Shortcut, allowing you to go up the stairs to reach this point.

What you need to do now is make your way to the bottom floor, next to the Koboh Laser, and use BD-1’s Koboh Grinder. Next, you need to lead a path to the doorway you were just at and go up the stairs to the second floor, where you can find an Orb Conduit.

You need to be quick to get out of BD-1 Koboh Grinder, use Force Pull on the Orb to bring it up to the second level and place it on the conduit. These conduits are relatively common in Jedi: Survivor. Switch back to the Koboh Grinder to keep the material you’ve been lit on fire, and drag it across the bridge you’ve made. You can now reach the top of the chamber and destroy the final bit of Koboh Matter blocking your path.

This will reveal the final room and the reward at the end of the Chamber of Connection. You’ll now have completed it, bringing you one step closer to completing the Alignment Central Control Screen Puzzle in Jedi: Survivor.

Screenshot by Gamepur

And that’s it! Check out our other Star Wars Jedi: Survivor guides below so you don’t miss any hidden secrets on your journey.

