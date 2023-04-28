Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – How to Solve all Chamber of Reason Puzzles

There are multiple puzzles that you’re going to need to complete while exploring Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. These puzzles will take place during the main story, and several of them will appear in areas that you wouldn’t typically explore, rewarding you with unique cosmetics or helpful stat boosts.

An odd puzzle that you’ll need to solve is called the Chamber of Reason. It’s a High Republic structure that appears on Koboh, and it’s an optional area that you can choose to explore. There are a handful of mechanics you’ll need to master when you reach this point, and it can take some time to solve the entire thing. Here’s what you need to know about how to solve all Chamber of Reason Puzzles in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

Every Chamber of Reason Puzzle Solution in Jedi: Survivor

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can start the Chamber of Reason shortly after you learn a rumor about a High Republic building from Toa, a Twi’Lek. They give you the Explore a High Republic Structure in the Forest rumor and show an exact destination you need to visit to find it in Jedi: Survivor.

The trial begins when you arrive at the location and unlock the temple. This might be your first one to complete in Jedi: Survivor, but it’s previous to the one you save Zee in during the earlier story missions. It features a glowing orb that you need to place on a conduit and activates a bridge. The first orb will be across from where you start the trial, and the conduit is to your immediate left.

Screenshot by Gamepur

However, before you cross the bridge, make sure to switch the conduit so it creates a bridge on the right side, not the left. It’s easy to feel lost at this point in Jedi: Survivor’s Chamber of Reason because of this small detail.

This leads to a dead end, but it reveals a breakable wall where you can find the next orb, which you need for the second area. After you destroy this wall, use Force Pull to grab the orb and bring it back to the starting point. Then, switch the lever so the bridge is on the left side, and cross it with the orb.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you reach the other side, stand on the elevator, and head up to the second floor. There will be a second conduit for you to operate, and this is where you’ll set your new orb. You’re going to use the same mechanic for this puzzle in Jedi: Survivor, so you don’t have to learn anything too new throughout this encounter.

Like the previous bridge, use the lever to swap it to one of the left sides, but this bridge will malfunction. The bridge won’t remain there for long, so you need to run across and then jump on the wall to make it to the other platform.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Now, when you reach this other platform, there is a second wall you can access. Run on it, and then jump to the next level, where you’ll now be on the third floor. Take a left, and you’ll now be overlooking the second platform from below, and you can use Force Pull on the previous orb, bringing it to you.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Bring it back the way you came, and when you reach the ledge give it a small Force Push to land it on the platform. You want to be gentle to make sure you don’t send it over the ledge, forcing you to return to grab the orb again. You also want to be quick because the orb will disappear and return to the previous conduit if you take too long. This can be one of the more formidable challenges in Jedi: Survivor’s Chamber of Reason.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you jump onto the platform and catch the orb, you can then toss it onto the conduit to your left, igniting this bridge. You’ll need to jump the gap to reach this area and then use Force Pull on the lever to activate the elevator, reaching the fourth and final level of the Chamber of Reason.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you reach the final floor, use Force Pull on the orb and bring it with you to the other side of the platform, and toss it at the last conduit. This creates a bridge, connecting you to the last area and the Force Essence you can collect, unlocking the perk, Dexterity.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After picking up the Force Essence and unlocking the perk, you will have completed the Chamber of Reasons puzzles in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.