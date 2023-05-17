Shrines have become a popular task for players to complete in Tears of the Kingdom. By now, players are accustomed to walking up to these stone pillars to find a challenging puzzle. Though the premise is always the same — reach the sacred statue at the end of the shrine — a different game mechanic is put into practice each time.

In Mayaumekis Shrine, players must get past two gates and leap through the air until they reach the end line. But that’s easier said than done. Here is everything you need to know about the Mayaumekis Shrine in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

How to Reach Mayaumekis Shrine in Tears of the Kingdom

Screenshot by Gamepur

You won’t spot Mayaumekis Shrine on the surface. It’s up on the Sky Islands, but you can easily reach it by using the Pikida Stonegrove Skyview Tower. The Mayaumekis Shrine is above Hebra Mountain around the location coordinates -2937, 2056, 0896.

Mayaumekis Shrine Walkthrough in Tears of the Kingdom

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once inside, take in your surroundings. A dark green gate stands between you and the rest of this puzzle, and there seems to be an orange device right behind it. Use the bow to aim an arrow at the orange device. When hit, the orange device will become green. But most importantly, the gate will open.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Head in and take in all the ships’ locations in the new area. Glide to the first ship and leap to the next platform. While on this platform, notice the airborne ship circling the whole area. Use the ship on this current platform to reach the moving airborne ship.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Don’t leap to the final platform yet. Instead, stay on the airborne ship until it’s below the area in the picture. Then, it’s time to take a leap to reach this shrine’s treasure: 10 arrows.

Jump back to the moving ship and use it to reach the final platform. There are two ships here: one leads to the shrine’s final area, and one helps you unlock that area.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Jump on the ship closer to the abyss and aim toward the dark green cage with the final area. Another orange device can be spotted, so fire an arrow to remove the gates below the area.

Now, jump on the ship below the final area. Leap past the open gate and glide to the shrine’s statue.

And that’s it! Check out our other The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom guides below to help with crafting, exploring, and tackling challenges across Hyrule.

