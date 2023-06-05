Tears of the Kingdom – How to Get The 5 Shot Lynel Bow
Whether used for maximizing damage or item duping, here is how you can get a 5-shot Savage Lynel Bow in TotK.
There is a variety of bows in TotK, but none are as formidable as the Savage Lynel bow. Carried by the deadly horse-man-lion hybrids who roam Hyrule, these bows fire three arrows at a time dealing 32 damage or more per projectile.
Yet, the fun doesn’t stop there. While uncovering the secrets of Hyrule, players discovered a 5-Shot Lynel Bow putting the normal three-shot to shame. Here is how players can get their hands on the best bow in TotK: The 5-shot Savage Lynel Bow.
5 Shot Lynel Bow Location in TotK
Contrary to what you might think, you can’t get the 5 Shot bow by defeating a Lynel. It doesn’t drop from any of the enemies in Hyrule. Instead, players have to “craft” this bow using a three-shot bow and a Rock Octorok.
The first step to obtaining a 5-Shot Lynel Bow is getting a three-shot Lynel Bow. We recommend going to the Floating Coliseum in The Depths, as there are six Lynel there, and all have a chance to drop a Lynel Bow. See the location below:
Once you have a measly three-shot bow, it’s time to return to the surface. More specifically, you’ll need to head to Death Mountain in search of a Rock Octorok. Again, you can check the map below to see the exact locations of the Rock Octoroks.
With a Savage Lynel Bow in hand and a Rock Octorok in sight, follow the steps below to acquire a 5-shot bow in Tears of the Kingdom:
- Save in front of the Rock Octorok
- Drop the three-shot bow on the ground
- Let the Rock Octorok suck up the bow (use Ultrahand to move the bow closer if needed)
- Wait for the sparkles, and retrieve the bow when it is spit out
- Check the bow in your inventory to see if it got the “Five-Shot Burst” perk
- If it received a different bonus (i.e. Attack Up), reload from your last save and try again
This may take a few attempts seeing as the bonus the Octorok gives the bow is random, but eventually, you will receive a 5-shot Savage Lynel Bow in TotK.
Note: Each Rock Octorok can only produce one 5-shot bow per Blood Moon cycle.
And that’s it! Check out our other The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom guides below to help with crafting, exploring, and tackling challenges across Hyrule.
