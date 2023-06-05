Tears of the Kingdom – How to Get The 5 Shot Lynel Bow

There is a variety of bows in TotK, but none are as formidable as the Savage Lynel bow. Carried by the deadly horse-man-lion hybrids who roam Hyrule, these bows fire three arrows at a time dealing 32 damage or more per projectile.

Yet, the fun doesn’t stop there. While uncovering the secrets of Hyrule, players discovered a 5-Shot Lynel Bow putting the normal three-shot to shame. Here is how players can get their hands on the best bow in TotK: The 5-shot Savage Lynel Bow.

5 Shot Lynel Bow Location in TotK

Contrary to what you might think, you can’t get the 5 Shot bow by defeating a Lynel. It doesn’t drop from any of the enemies in Hyrule. Instead, players have to “craft” this bow using a three-shot bow and a Rock Octorok.

The first step to obtaining a 5-Shot Lynel Bow is getting a three-shot Lynel Bow. We recommend going to the Floating Coliseum in The Depths, as there are six Lynel there, and all have a chance to drop a Lynel Bow. See the location below:

Once you have a measly three-shot bow, it’s time to return to the surface. More specifically, you’ll need to head to Death Mountain in search of a Rock Octorok. Again, you can check the map below to see the exact locations of the Rock Octoroks.

With a Savage Lynel Bow in hand and a Rock Octorok in sight, follow the steps below to acquire a 5-shot bow in Tears of the Kingdom:

Save in front of the Rock Octorok

in front of the Rock Octorok Drop the three-shot bow on the ground

on the ground Let the Rock Octorok suck up the bow (use Ultrahand to move the bow closer if needed)

(use Ultrahand to move the bow closer if needed) Wait for the sparkles, and retrieve the bow when it is spit out

Check the bow in your inventory to see if it got the “Five-Shot Burst” perk

If it received a different bonus (i.e. Attack Up), reload from your last save and try again

This may take a few attempts seeing as the bonus the Octorok gives the bow is random, but eventually, you will receive a 5-shot Savage Lynel Bow in TotK.

Note: Each Rock Octorok can only produce one 5-shot bow per Blood Moon cycle.

And that’s it! Check out our other The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom guides below to help with crafting, exploring, and tackling challenges across Hyrule.

