Tears of the Kingdom – How to Find Goddess Statues

Goddess Statues are essential for you to find while exploring The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. These are how you increase your maximum Heart Container total and your overall stamina while playing the game, where you turn in your Light of Blessings.

A Goddess Statue will not simply appear anywhere. You can find them in key locations, and there are a handful of ways to track them down. This guide covers how to find Goddess Statues in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Where to Find Goddess Statues in Tears of the Kingdom

Screenshot by Gamepur

The only place you can find and regularly use Goddess Statues is in major locations and cities in Tears of the Kingdom. This means if you want to try using them, they’re going to be somewhere at these locations in Hyrule. One of the best early locations is at Lookout Landing, shortly after you leave the Great Sky Island.

When you reach Central Hyrule, you’ll be off to the races and able to search the entire region to your heart’s content. We recommend against this and getting your footing by going to Lookout Landing, where you heard Princess Zelda’s voice after completing the Temple of Time.

After you arrive and begin to meet the various characters who are there, make your way to the center of the location, and speak with the guard. He will grant you access to the Emergency Shelter that the citizens of Hyrule have been using, and you can head underground. There, you’ll encounter several characters and a Goddess Statue.

Screenshot by Gamepur

This is one of the earlier Goddess Statues you can find, and after you unlock the Lookout Landing Skyview Tower, you can regularly visit this location throughout the rest of your playthrough. Other major locations will also contain Goddess Statues, such as Rito Village in Tears of the Kingdom, which will contain another Goddess Statue at the entrance.

If you’re ever searching for a Goddess Statue to increase your maximum Heart Container total or want to increase your Stamina, revisit these locations by fast traveling to a nearby Skyview Tower. It’s better to return to another Goddess Statue that you’ve already been to than search for another in a new region. Again, the major villages in Tears of the Kingdom should have one somewhere hidden.

And that’s it! Check out our other The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom guides below to help with crafting, exploring, and tackling challenges across Hyrule.

