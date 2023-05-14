Tears of the Kingdom puts the world’s fate on Link’s shoulders again, but that doesn’t mean there’s no time for fashion. Players can dress up Link in all sorts of attires, from monster masks to a cool-looking miner outfit. But the first step to acquiring attire is finding the right vendor. Who could be better than miss fashionista herself, Hateno Village’s Cece? Unfortunately, she says her designs aren’t for sale at the moment, turning her boutique into some sort of museum. But let’s be honest; we need to see Link wear Cece’s hat.

Related: Tears of the Kingdom – How to Make a Boat

How to Buy the Cece Hat in Tears of the Kingdom

Image via Gamepur

The best part of getting the Cece Hat is that she’ll give it away for free. The worst part, though, is that six quests must be completed for her to give it up.

Once you’ve cleared the The Mayoral Election questline, which includes a set of quests to decide the future of Hateno Village‘s political future, the Cece Hat will be yours. This includes the following quests:

Team Cece or Team Reede? – Unlocks after speaking with Cece for the first time.

– Unlocks after speaking with Cece for the first time. Cece’s Secret – Unlocks after speaking with Sophie, Cece’s sister, right after Cece’s feud with Reede.

– Unlocks after speaking with Sophie, Cece’s sister, right after Cece’s feud with Reede. Reede’s Secret – Unlocks after speaking with Clavia, Reede’s wife, right after Reede’s feud with Cece.

– Unlocks after speaking with Clavia, Reede’s wife, right after Reede’s feud with Cece. A Signature Food – Unlocks after speaking to Reede in his home for the first time.

– Unlocks after speaking to Reede in his home for the first time. A Letter to Koyin – Unlocks after speaking to Koyin in Lake Sumac for the first time.

Once all of these tasks have been completed, the quest The Mayoral Election will trigger. Don’t worry; this quest is just a cutscene. Players will get to watch all the political tension unfold before their eyes as Reede and Cece come to terms with the fact that they can cooperate for Hateno Village‘s future. When the cutscene ends, head to Cece’s boutique shop and receive the Cece Hat as a gift.

And that’s it! Check out our other The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom guides below to help with crafting, exploring, and tackling challenges across Hyrule.

Tears of the Kingdom Complete Guide | Every Ability & How To Unlock Them | How to Get The Paraglider | How to Get & Use The Travel Medallion | All Armor Locations & Where to Find Them | All Construct Materials & Where to Find Them | All Shrine Locations & Strategies | How to Get More Heart Containers